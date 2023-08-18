Pregnancy can be a whirlwind of anticipation and preparation but amid the excitement, it is important not to forget the role of a well-balanced diet. The adage "you are what you eat" might be more profound than ever during pregnancy but nutrition isn't just fuelling mom-to-be, it is laying the foundation for the baby's lifelong health.

Pregnancy diets and DNA: Nourishing the next generation (Photo by Mediamodifier on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepika Suresh, Genomics Specialist and Chief of Staff at Xcode Life, shared, “A mother's choices while pregnant can echo throughout the child's life. It's a truth that's been whispered down the generations, from mother to child, but only recently has science confirmed its gravity. An eye-opening example comes from the Dutch famine of 1944-1945 during World War II, when food was scarce and pregnant women subsisted on a meagre 400-800 calories per day. Research conducted on children conceived during this period revealed they were at a higher risk of developing conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes in adulthood. The effects of the famine were even observed at the genetic level, with modifications in DNA chemical prints, which resulted in the “silencing” of genes involved in energy utilization and fat and glucose breakdown. This contributed to unhealthy changes in how their bodies functioned.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These startling revelations are part of a growing field of study known as nutrigenomics and it's a mouthful, sure but it's a term that describes how our nutrition interacts with our genes to shape our health. Genes regulate the nutritional outcome of the food we eat and our diet influences how well our genes function.

Deepika Suresh explained, "While the genetics of a baby is determined at the time of conception, their epigenetics keep evolving. Epigenetics? Think of it as tiny switches that can turn genes on or off. What controls these switches? Well, largely your diet. An optimal diet keeps the good, protective genes "on" and the bad, disease-prone genes "off." So, one can say that what the mother eats while pregnant can make or break the child’s health. Increasing evidence demonstrates that children born to mothers who consumed a calorie-dense Western diet during pregnancy were at higher risk for type 2 diabetes. Deficiencies in micronutrients have been associated with neurodevelopmental issues. Lack of vitamin B9, vitamin B12, zinc, and iodine, common with vegetarian and vegan diets, can harm brain development. These deficiencies can lead to conditions like neural tube defects and developmental disorders. Studies have shown that if mothers take supplements for these nutrients during pregnancy, especially early on, it can decrease the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in their children, including autism, ADHD, and even schizophrenia. So, a mother's diet significantly affects the risk of these disorders in their offspring."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now that we know maternal nutrition holds the key to the child’s health, what is the optimal pregnancy diet? Deepika Suresh answered, “Genes play a crucial role in shaping how your body reacts to certain types of food. This also applies when you're pregnant. Let’s dive in with a few examples. Consider the MTHFR gene; it helps transform folate (vitamin B9) from your food into a form your body can use. If you have a certain variant, you might need more folate-rich foods or supplements to prevent possible congenital disabilities. This is why most doctors prescribe folic acid supplements to those pregnant or planning a pregnancy. Iron is an essential nutrient, especially during pregnancy, as it aids in delivering oxygen to the baby. Some people, however, have a variant in the HFE gene, which can cause the body to absorb too much iron. Along with the increased risk of maternal complications, it can also lead to growth problems in the fetus and congenital abnormalities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She elaborated, "The FADS1 gene is also a crucial player in shaping pregnancy diet. It helps convert the good fats from plant sources like flaxseeds and walnuts into a usable form beneficial to the body. This is an important process, as good fats are crucial building blocks for fetal brain development. If you have a variant in this gene, it is important to get your good fats through animal sources like fish or consider nutritional supplements. To say it simply, there is no "one-size-fits-all" pregnancy diet. The time-honored advice on pregnancy diets, while useful, might not account for the intricate interplay between food, our genes, and our health. These insights into nutrigenomics highlight the importance of personalised dietary recommendations for pregnant women. The better we understand the relationship between genes and nutrition, the better we can protect the health of future generations."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON