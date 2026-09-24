Pregnancy sleep problems? Gynaecologist Dr Sushruta Mokadam explains why sleep gets worse in the third trimester

As the baby grows, finding a comfortable sleeping position can become difficult. Still, simple changes can help pregnant women sleep better. Pregnancy is often described as a time when women should “sleep as much as possible.” Yet, for many expectant mothers, especially during the third trimester, getting a good night’s sleep can be surprisingly difficult. A growing belly, frequent bathroom trips, back pain, and an active baby can turn bedtime into a struggle.

Why does sleep get worse in the third trimester?

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“While some sleep disruption is common during pregnancy, persistent poor sleep shouldn't be accepted as part of the journey,” Dr Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, tells Health Shots.

A growing belly: As the baby grows, finding a comfortable position becomes harder. Lying in one position for too long can cause discomfort in the back, hips, or legs.

As the baby grows, finding a comfortable position becomes harder. Lying in one position for too long can cause discomfort in the back, hips, or legs. Frequent urination: Pregnancy hormones and pressure from the growing uterus on the bladder can make women wake up several times during the night.

Pregnancy hormones and pressure from the growing uterus on the bladder can make women wake up several times during the night. Heartburn and indigestion: Hormonal changes and pressure on the stomach can trigger acidity or heartburn, particularly after meals or when lying down.

Hormonal changes and pressure on the stomach can trigger acidity or heartburn, particularly after meals or when lying down. Back and leg discomfort: The extra weight of pregnancy can put pressure on the lower back and legs. Some women may also experience leg cramps or restless legs at night.

The extra weight of pregnancy can put pressure on the lower back and legs. Some women may also experience leg cramps or restless legs at night. Baby movements: Babies can become more active at certain times, and their movements may make it harder for the mother to fall asleep or stay asleep.

Babies can become more active at certain times, and their movements may make it harder for the mother to fall asleep or stay asleep. Anxiety and racing thoughts: Concerns about labor, delivery, the baby’s health, and becoming a parent can also make it difficult to switch off mentally at bedtime.

Tips to sleep better

Use pillows for support: A pregnancy pillow or strategically placed pillows can support the belly, back, and knees, making side sleeping more comfortable.

A pregnancy pillow or strategically placed pillows can support the belly, back, and knees, making side sleeping more comfortable. Try sleeping on your side: Side sleeping is generally recommended later in pregnancy. If you wake up on your back, turn onto your side rather than worrying.

Side sleeping is generally recommended later in pregnancy. If you wake up on your back, turn onto your side rather than worrying. Avoid heavy meals before bedtime: Give yourself some time between dinner and sleep, particularly if you experience heartburn.

Give yourself some time between dinner and sleep, particularly if you experience heartburn. Limit caffeine: Tea, coffee, and other caffeinated drinks later in the day can make it harder to fall asleep.

Tea, coffee, and other caffeinated drinks later in the day can make it harder to fall asleep. Take a magnesium supplement at bedtime. Magnesium has proven benefits.

at bedtime. Magnesium has proven benefits. Keep a regular routine: Going to bed and waking up at similar times can help your body develop a healthy sleep pattern.

Going to bed and waking up at similar times can help your body develop a healthy sleep pattern. Create a calming bedtime routine: Gentle stretching, deep breathing, reading or a warm bath may help the body relax.

What is the relationship between restless legs syndrome and sleep?

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If sleep problems are severe, persistent or affecting your daytime functioning, speak to your obstetrician. Loud snoring, breathing pauses, severe restless legs, significant anxiety or persistent insomnia may need medical attention. Good sleep may become harder during pregnancy, but women do not have to struggle through it silently. Small adjustments, comfort measures, and timely medical advice can make the final months more restful.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)