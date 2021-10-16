Preparing to get your kid vaccinated soon? Follow these Do's and Don'ts

Amid fear of Covid-19 cases surging post the festive season, the news of a clutch of vaccines for children in the pipeline, surely brings good news for parents who were naturally concerned about the little ones' safety.

The government has already confirmed that Zydus Cadila’s needle-free three-dose Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D for kids above 12, would be soon introduced in nationwide Covid vaccination drive. Also, the use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in children between 2 and 18 years of age has been recommended by national drugs regulator’s subject expert committee but a decision on its inclusion in the national vaccination programme is yet to be taken.

"After initiating the mass vaccination drive in January 2021, a large number of adults have got vaccinated. It is a no-brainer that vaccination will prevent the spread of the virus, and reduce hospital admissions. Now, talking about the paediatric population, even the kids above 12 can get vaccinated," says Dr. Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

The vaccination drive for children above 12 is likely to begin soon. Before getting your kids vaccinated parents should remember to follow these dos and don’ts.

First of all, here are some facts about ZyCoV-D.

"This vaccine is the first DNA vaccine against coronavirus, to be produced in India, and tends to carry a genetic code of the virus, which induces a cell-mediated immune response. Then the vaccine directs the cells to produce the spike protein of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which in turn induces an immune response," explains Dr Birajdar.

How it will be given

The vaccine will be given in doses and it is a needle-less method. The first shot is given on Day 0, the second one will be given on the 28th day and the third should be taken on the 56th day.

Do's and Don'ts to follow before getting the jab by Birajdar:

* Firstly, before planning the day and date of vaccination, parents should consult their child’s paediatrician to make sure their child doesn’t have any allergies or infections. If your child is on any medication then inform the doctor and ask whether it is a good idea to get vaccinated.

* Children need not panic before getting jabbed or do any strenuous activities. Remember that the vaccine will not lead to Covid-19 so don’t refrain from getting inoculated.

* Children need to opt for a well-balanced diet before getting jabbed. Eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. Do not go for vaccination on an empty stomach.

* Once you are at the center, just make sure that the Covid-19 protocol is being followed. Wear a mask, sanitize hands and maintain social distance.

* After vaccination, you need not fear as the side-effects will be minimal such as pain and swelling at the site of injection, fever and body pain. In case of major side-effects visit the doctor.

* After getting jabbed, try to drink a lot of water, avoid junk and processed food, do not do any strenuous activities, and rest well.

