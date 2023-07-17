Preventing Monsoon hair fall: 7 amazing foods to protect your tresses this monsoon

Hair fall is common problem during monsoon. Your luscious locks may become a nightmare during the rainy season with problems like greasy hair, itchy scalp, dandruff and folliculitis. The excessive humidity in the environment could be the culprit as it can cause fungal infections, dandruff and similar hair issues which could in turn lead to hair fall. During monsoon, the hair get greasy very fast and people may wash their hair more frequently which could rob the scalp and hair off the necessary moisture to preserve hair health. Just like your body, your hair too requires extra dose of nutrients to cope with the weather condition. Eating the right foods can nourish and strengthen your hair follicles and prevent them from breaking. (See pics: Superfoods to stop premature graying of hair)

A lack of the right nutrients, including vitamins A, C, D, and E, zinc, B vitamins, iron, biotin, protein, and essential fatty acids, may slow down hair growth or even cause hair loss.(Freepik)

"Your diet plays a crucial role in promoting healthy hair. A lack of the right nutrients, including vitamins A, C, D, and E, zinc, B vitamins, iron, biotin, protein, and essential fatty acids, may slow down hair growth or even cause hair loss. If you think you are lacking any of these nutrients, unlock the secrets to luscious locks with these nourishing foods! Pair it with a consistent hair care routine, hydration, and self-love for the ultimate crowning glory," says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post, as she suggests foods to prevent hair fall during monsoon.

1. Spinach

The good old Palak saag or soup can help nourish your locks and supply for hair with the necessary nutrients. Spinach is excellent for hair health being a good source of iron, Vitamin A & C, Omega-3 fatty acids, and magnesium. These help in maintaining a healthy scalp and lustrous hair.

2. Lentils

There is a reason why pulses and lentils are considered an indispensable part of your daily diet. Adding them to your monsoon diet can help strengthen your hair and promote regrowth. Lentils are an excellent source of protein, iron, zinc and biotin. They are also loaded with Vitamin B and C which is important for restoring the hair health.

3. Walnuts

Apart from being a brain food, walnut is an amazing hair food too. Walnuts contain biotin, B Vitamins (B1, B6, B9), Vitamin E, many proteins and magnesium - all of which strengthen hair cuticles and nourish the scalp.

4. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is packed with Vitamin B5 and Vitamin D that are known to promote hair follicle health. It can be applied to the hair mixed with eggs, honey or lemon. It should also be consumed in the form of raita or buttermilk regularly for hair health.

5. Oats

Adding healthy and fibrous grains to the diet is important for overall health. Oats are rich in fibre, zinc, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) that stimulate hair growth.

6. Strawberries

Strawberry can be another addition to the list of tasty hair superfoods. Strawberries contain high levels of silica. Silica may be a trace mineral vital for hair strength and hair growth.

7. Sweet potato

Beta carotene protects against dry, dull hair and stimulates the glands in your scalp and sweet potatoes are an excellent source of this.