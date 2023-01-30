Pre-workout foods to support your exercise

According to health and fitness experts, it is important to feed your body with the right nutrients and carbs before your workout in order to prep yourself to perform better. A nutritious snack before exercise can help you stay energised throughout your workout and assist in post-workout recovery too.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Navneet Kaur, MSc Nutrition and Dietetics and in-house nutritionist at Nutrabay, suggested some top pre-workout foods:

1. Bananas - The high carbohydrate content of bananas can fuel your workout and delay fatigue. Bananas are also high in potassium which can help prevent muscle cramps and aid better muscle contraction.

2. Watermelon - Watermelons are naturally rich in L-citrulline amino acid, which may help increase nitric oxide activity in the blood, thereby increasing the oxygen and nutrient supply to the muscles and enhancing stamina.

3. Fruit Yogurt - This delicious protein-rich combo is light on the stomach. It can help augment energy levels, minimise muscle breakdown and support recovery.

4. Peanut Butter Toast - It is a great pre-workout snack with carbs, proteins, and good fats. Besides this, peanut butter provides a variety of nutrients, like magnesium, niacin, vitamin B6, etc, to support workouts.

5. Trail Mix - A trail mix containing dried fruits, nuts and seeds can be an excellent pre-workout snack. They are easy to digest, a quick energy source and deliver an array of vitamins and minerals.

According to Dolly Kumar, Founder of Gaia Good Health, one of the great pre-workout snacks that is hassle free and travel friendly is granola bar. She shared, “This wholesome low calorie and low fat snack usually contains oats, muesli, honey and adds that instant additional fuel to the body. It delivers the required amount of fibre and iron that can be consumed at any age.”

She revealed, “Carbs are another source of energy boosters to your body. Thus, having an oatmeal before a workout works as a quick snack and provides sustained energy. Oats are rich in dietary fibre which provide a myriad of health benefits. Besides helping enhance the immunity, oats are known to support weight loss as the fibre keeps you fuller for longer. This healthy cereal can be enjoyed with skimmed milk, fresh fruits, and crunchy nuts.”

Vivek Newar, Researcher and Founder of Dyet Nutrition, recommended, “For pre-workout meals, a mix of carbohydrates and protein is highly recommended. Depending on the kind, length and intensity of your workout, you should eat different foods in different amounts. If the training is scheduled to begin in two to three hours or more, one may eat an omelette with whole grain bread; an oatmeal smoothie with whey protein and half a banana would suffice, if the physical activity is in two hours, or a protein bar with a piece of fruit if the exercise is scheduled to commence in one hour or less. Consider cutting back on the portion size of your meal if it is closer to your workout sessions.”

