Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic autoimmune or inflammatory health condition that affects some individuals with psoriasis, a skin disorder characterised by red, scaly patches. This form of arthritis can cause joint pain, stiffness and swelling, often leading to joint damage if left untreated.

Psoriatic arthritis: All you need to know (Photo by Twitter/FootCareHouston)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr BS Murthy, Director - Orthopaedics (Knee Replacement Surgeon) at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi, revealed, “Psoriatic arthritis causes joint pain, stiffness, and swelling, typically in the joints of the fingers and toes, but it can also affect other joints in the body. It is believed to occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, leading to inflammation in the joints and skin.”

Highlighting that the exact cause of psoriatic arthritis is unknown, he said, “Both genetic and environmental factors are thought to contribute to its development. Symptoms can vary from mild to severe and may come and go in flares. Treatment options for psoriatic arthritis include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologic therapies, physical therapy and lifestyle modifications. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent joint damage and manage symptoms effectively.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Abhinandan S Punit, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement and Robotic Surgery at Narayana Health City in Bangalore, shared, “Common symptoms that people experience include joint pain, swelling and stiffness, as well as skin lesions associated with psoriasis. Psoriatic Arthritis involves a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Certain individuals, such as those with a family history of psoriasis or arthritis, are more prone to developing this condition.”

He advised, “Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking can help reduce the risk. Treatment options include medications, physical therapy and lifestyle modifications. Collaboration with a rheumatologist is essential for an accurate diagnosis and individualised treatment plan.”