Psychiatrist explains stalking has serious psychological effects on women: Here's everything you should know

Stalking can have severe and long-lasting psychological effects on women, impacting their mental health, relationships, and overall well-being. According to a 2013 study published in the journal Social Science Quarterly, women aged 23-29 are particularly vulnerable to the psychological effects of stalking, with research suggesting they are almost three times more likely to develop anxiety issues and mental distress. Experts say is time to stop dismissing stalking as 'harmless' and acknowledge the danger, trauma, and real risk it poses to women's lives.

How does stalking affect women?

Therefore, it's essential to recognise the signs of stalking and provide support to victims to mitigate these devastating effects. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhinit Kumar, MD, psychiatry, Sharda Hospital said, “Stalking causes deep and multi-layered psychological damage to women, typically leaving deep scars. The victims tend to develop a heightened sense of anxiety and constant fear of being watched, vulnerable to attack or being pursued while being threatened by the stalker.”

He added that 'hypervigilance tends to cause insomnia, nightmares, loss of appetite, and panic attacks'. “Among the most important consequences is the creation of PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder): women experience flashbacks, emotional numbing, avoidance, and intrusive recollections. Depression as well as guilt, shame, and self-blame are also prevalent, particularly when victims question their reaction or fear others will think that they are overreacting,” Dr Kumar said.

He said that in extreme situations, stalking results in suicidal thoughts or attempts, and enhanced substance use may become a maladaptive coping strategy. However, the effects are beyond psychological health.

Dr Kumar said, “Victims will change their lives — moving residences, leaving jobs or school, and avoiding social contact — to remain safe. Physically, symptoms such as headaches, gastrointestinal disturbances, palpitations of the heart, and persistent fatigue are common due to prolonged stress. Socially, victims can be isolated, become distrustful, and withdraw from friends and family members.”

According to Dr Kumar, stalking 'is thus a prolonged mode of psychological trauma' — tearing down victims' sense of safety, health, and identity: “Healing demands trauma-informed mental health care, legal protections, and community validation to assist women in beginning to rebuild their lives.”

Even women in leadership are not exempt

Asma Kahali, managing director, Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd, Singapore added that stalking persists cloaked in digital anonymity, emboldened by legal ambiguity, and perpetuated by a culture that too often trivialises the terror it induces.

She said, “To the unacquainted, stalking may appear merely as unwanted attention; but for the women who endure it, it is an insidious psychological siege — a sustained erosion of autonomy, safety, and sanity. The effect is not merely episodic fear, but a chronic state of hyper-vigilance that corrodes mental equilibrium. The mind begins to rehearse worst-case scenarios, sleep becomes fragmented, and self-worth dissolves under the weight of constant surveillance.”

She added that stalking does not require physical proximity to be pernicious: “Today’s cyberstalkers wield social media as both weapon and window, constructing a panopticon where the victim becomes simultaneously visible and vulnerable. Women in leadership — like myself — are not exempt; in fact, the visibility of professional success often invites scrutiny laced with threat, camouflaged as curiosity.”

According to Asma, what is perhaps most psychologically devastating is the erosion of trust — trust in public spaces, in legal institutions, even in one’s own perception of safety. “The woman is compelled to recalibrate her life, her routines, even her aspirations, in an exhausting attempt to pre-empt further violation,” she said.

“The imperative now is twofold: sensitise society to the real trauma stalking incurs, and equip our institutions — judicial, technological, and educational — to respond with the gravity it deserves. Protection must be proactive, not posthumous. We must evolve from a society that teaches women to endure to one that ensures they are never made to,” Asma added.

Many cases of rape, acid attacks, and even murder have been preceded by persistent stalking. Recognising and intervening at this stage is essential to preventing these escalations. (Freepik)

How does the law see stalking

Rhythm Aggarwal, a criminal defense lawyer, agreed that ‘stalking is not a harmless infatuation or fleeting obsession’. According to her, ‘it is a form of gendered violence rooted in patriarchal beliefs that disregard a woman’s autonomy, choices, and right to exist without fear’. “The persistence of stalking is often driven by a toxic sense of entitlement, where a man refuses to accept a woman's disinterest, perceiving her refusal as a challenge rather than a boundary,” she said.

She added that what exacerbates the harm is the cultural normalisation of stalking as a romantic gesture: “Popular media frequently glorifies the relentless pursuer as passionate or heroic, while completely ignoring the fear, anxiety, and psychological trauma inflicted on women. This portrayal dangerously distorts public perception, causing real-life victims to be dismissed or not taken seriously when they seek help.”

The psychological impact of stalking is profound. “Women often live in a state of hypervigilance, with symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Many alter their daily routines, avoid public places, and restrict social interactions — all in an effort to feel safe. This kind of trauma is enduring and must be addressed with urgency and empathy,” she added.

“Crucially, stalking is often a precursor to more heinous crimes. Many cases of rape, acid attacks, and even murder have been preceded by persistent stalking. Recognising and intervening at this stage is essential to preventing these escalations,” Rhythm said.

Legally, stalking is a punishable offence under Section 354D of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises repeated unwanted contact or surveillance, she added: “A first conviction can lead to imprisonment for up to three years; subsequent offences carry harsher penalties. This legal provision affirms that stalking is not merely inappropriate behaviour — it is a serious violation of a woman's rights and freedom. It is time to stop dismissing stalking as 'harmless' and acknowledge the danger, trauma, and real risk it poses to women’s lives.”

