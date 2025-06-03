Stalker kills 18-year-old woman, sets body ablaze in Sanjay Van: Delhi Police

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man who had been stalking her for months and then set her body on fire in Sanjay Van on Sunday after she repeatedly rejected his advances, the police said on Monday. The accused, who has been arrested, is a first-year student of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL), as was the victim. The accused has been identified as Arshkrit Singh, a resident of Rani Bagh.

The accused has been identified as Arshkrit Singh, a resident of Rani Bagh. The victim lived with her parents and elder sister in Jahangirpuri. Both were pursuing undergraduate degrees through SOL.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Ankit Chauhan said the woman’s parents filed a missing person’s report at Mehrauli police station on Sunday evening after she failed to return home.

“She had gone for classes in the morning. Around noon, she called her mother and said she would be back shortly, but she never returned,” Chauhan said.

Later that afternoon, around 2.30pm, Singh’s father contacted the victim’s father, claiming that his daughter had attacked Singh with a knife in Sanjay Van, and that his son had been admitted to a hospital in Pitampura.

Alarmed, the woman’s family began searching for her in Sanjay Van but were unable to find her. They informed police about previous altercations between her and Singh. “The parents alleged that Singh had been harassing their daughter and may have lured or abducted her,” Chauhan said.

Based on their statement, a case under Section 140(1) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Mehrauli police station and an investigation was launched.

During the preliminary inquiry, CCTV footage from the vicinity of Sanjay Van was examined. Singh was traced to the hospital in Pitampura and brought in for questioning.

“During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He said he had called the victim and asked her to meet him at Sanjay Van. He led her to a secluded spot inside the forest, where he stabbed and strangled her. He then attempted to destroy evidence by setting her body on fire,” Chauhan said.

Singh sustained minor injuries during the attack, after which he fled and admitted himself to the hospital. From there, he contacted his father and falsely claimed that the victim had attacked him — a version that his father relayed to the woman’s parents.

Based on Singh’s confession, the police recovered the victim’s body from a densely wooded area in Sanjay Van. Additional sections — Section 103(1) (murder) and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) — were subsequently added to the FIR. The murder weapon was also recovered.

The victim’s father described his daughter as a bright and determined student. In addition to her SOL coursework, she attended weekend classes at a college in east Delhi and was enrolled in a Korean language course at a private institute.

According to the family, the victim and Singh had known each other for about a year. While he wanted to pursue a relationship, she had made it clear she was not interested.

“Because my sister rejected him, he began stalking her,” said the victim’s 22-year-old sister. “He even went to her language institute once and created a scene. About a month ago, he came to our home, blamed our mother for not letting the two of them speak, and even flung her phone to the ground.”

The family said they had warned Singh that they would approach the police if he did not stop harassing her. “But we didn’t follow through,” the sister said.

On Sunday, after receiving the distressing call from Singh’s father, the family first went to Jahangirpuri police station. They were allegedly redirected to Mehrauli police station, where they reported the suspected abduction. Police personnel, along with the family, searched Sanjay Van, but could not find her.

Her body — bearing extensive burn injuries — was recovered later that evening after Singh was taken into custody and led police to the spot deep inside the forest.