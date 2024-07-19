Mental health study confirms what many already suspected: Indian women are more stressed than men

A mental health study has confirmed what many already suspected - working women in India are more stressed than men. For its latest report titled "Emotional Wellness State of Employees", YourDost surveyed more than 5,000 Indian professionals and gained some telling insights into workplace stressors. 72.2% reported high stress levels, compared to 53.64% of men.

Nearly three quarters, or 72.2%, of female respondents reported high-stress levels. In contrast, when men were asked the same question, 53.64% of them said they experience high-stress levels.

A higher percentage of women also reported lack of work-life balance - 18% of women said they struggled to balance the personal and professional, as compared to 12% men.

No work-life balance is believed to be one of the leading causes for stress among women, along with lack of recognition, low morale and fear of being judged.

A staggering 20% of women reported always feeling low, as compared to only 9.27% of men.

The most-stressed age group

The "Emotional Wellness State of Employees" report found that employees between 21 and 30, are the most stressed set of workers.

64.42% of workers between the ages of 21 and 30 reported feeling high levels of stress, followed closely by 59.81% of workers between the ages of 31 and 40.

The least stressed age group was 41 to 50, where only 53.5% of employees reported experiencing high levels of workplace stress.

"The shift in workplace dynamics, the evolution of remote and hybrid work models, has had an impact on the 21-30 age demographic. To support them, organizations should prioritize regular communication and engagement,” said Dr Jini Gopinath, Chief Psychology Officer at YourDost.

The findings were compiled after surveying employees across sectors like IT and manufacturing, transportation, staff and recruiting, tech and media, legal services, business consulting and services and more.