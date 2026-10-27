Psychiatrist reveals why phone notifications are hard to ignore, shares 6 tips to break the habit

Your phone is constantly buzzing with an endless stream of notifications from different apps. You keep them turned on for understandable reasons: you don't want to miss important messages or give the impression that you are ghosting everyone. But this urge to stay on top of everything may make it harder to switch off.ALSO READ: Checking phone at dinner table? Study shows how phubbing hurts your relationship

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Can you recall a morning when checking your phone for texts, emails, or DMs wasn't the first thing you did? If you can, kudos— you may already be escaping the notification matrix. If not, it may be time to rethink your phone habits.

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Before you sulk at your dry phone, let's see what an expert has to say about whether your notifications are detrimental. We asked Dr Astik Joshi, consultant, psychiatry, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket to clarify some common doubts you may have. Here are some of the questions he addressed for us:

Why are notifications so hard to ignore?

You may blame yourself for lacking the willpower to resist reaching for your phone after every ping, but there is a deeper psychological mechanism at work behind your response to notifications.

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{{^usCountry}} The psychologist described, “Notifications are designed to capture attention. Messages, likes, updates, and alerts provide intermittent rewards—sometimes there is something interesting waiting, and sometimes there isn’t. This unpredictability can reinforce the habit of repeatedly checking our phones.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The psychologist described, “Notifications are designed to capture attention. Messages, likes, updates, and alerts provide intermittent rewards—sometimes there is something interesting waiting, and sometimes there isn’t. This unpredictability can reinforce the habit of repeatedly checking our phones.” {{/usCountry}}

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Soon, you will see this response become automatic. You may reach for your phone, especially when you are bored or uncomfortable. Dr Joshi noted that, in adolescents, brain systems involved in reward, impulse control and sustained attention are still developing.

How do constant notifications affect your attention and sleep?

Constant notifications, the expert flagged, make it hard to be fully present with the work at hand. What does this look like?

He added, “For a student, studying can become a cycle of reading, checking a message, scrolling, and returning to the textbook. For adults, similar interruptions occur between work, email, social media, and family responsibilities. The result may be fragmented attention, reduced productivity, and mental fatigue.”

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Moreover, with all the notifications, one may find it hard to unwind at the end of the day. Sleep, which is a foundational pillar of good health, also gets negatively affected.

“Poor sleep can subsequently worsen concentration, irritability, anxiety, and emotional regulation—creating a cycle in which tiredness increases reliance on easy digital stimulation,” Dr Joshi noted.

How can you build healthier phone habits?

Put your phone down and ask yourself: Am I checking my phone because I need to—or because I have become uncomfortable with not checking it?

No one is asking for a blanket ban on phone usage. That is antiquated and does not apply in this digital-first age, when so much is on your phone. What you need is better boundaries.

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Dr Joshi shared these hacks:

Turning off non-essential notifications. Creating phone-free periods during study or work. Keeping phones away during meals and conversations. Avoiding screens for 30–60 minutes before bedtime. Keeping phones outside the bedroom when possible. Asking yourself whether you are checking intentionally or automatically.

The goal is not to eliminate technology. It is to reclaim control over your attention.

Self-assessment hack

The psychiatrist suggested a simple trick: "Turn off non-essential notifications and create one phone-free hour today. Notice what happens to your concentration, mood, and sense of calm.”

Consider asking yourself this question: “Am I checking my phone because I need to—or because I have become uncomfortable with not checking it?”

If phone use is interfering with sleep, studies, relationships, mood, or daily functioning, consider speaking with a mental-health professional. Recognising the pattern is the first step towards changing it.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.