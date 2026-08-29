Pulmonologist Dr Shiba Kalyan says H1N1 and eye connection is real, explains flu symptoms go beyond respiratory system

H1N1 influenza is a strain of influenza A virus. It is generally known for respiratory infections. Symptoms consist of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. Infection usually spreads through droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. But in some cases, the infection can also involve the eyes.

Is H1N1 a serious disease?

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“H1N1 is commonly known as a respiratory infection, but eye-related symptoms can also occur. Most of these problems are mild and improve with proper care. Redness and watering of the eyes, along with burning, irritation or a small amount of discharge, may occur when influenza is associated with viral conjunctivitis. In some cases, inflammation can also lead to swelling around the eyelids or conjunctiva” Dr Shiba Kalyan, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Shalby International Hospital tells Health Shots.

Can vomiting cause subconjunctival hemorrhage?

Some patients may notice discomfort or increased sensitivity to light. A sharply defined red area on the white part of the eye is also a symptom. This is known as a subconjunctival haemorrhage and may occur following forceful coughing or vomiting.

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For most people with H1N1, eye involvement remains limited to conjunctivitis. However, the doctor pointed out that deeper inflammation inside the eye has also been reported in rare cases. Conditions such as uveitis, retinitis, and optic nerve involvement can affect vision and should not be ignored.

Can the H1N1 flu affect your vision?

“Not every red or watery eye during flu is a serious problem. But if the person develops persistent blurred vision, significant eye pain, strong discomfort in bright light, or a sudden reduction in vision, it needs to be evaluated by an eye specialist. These symptoms should not simply be assumed to be ordinary conjunctivitis” explains Dr Kalyan.

What are the preventive measures for H1N1 flu?

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{{^usCountry}} Preventive measures are important in reducing the possibility of complications. Getting the annual seasonal flu vaccine can help lower the risk. Regular handwashing, covering the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing, maintaining distance from people who are unwell and staying home when experiencing flu symptoms can also help limit the spread. How to avoid getting pink eye when someone in your house has it? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preventive measures are important in reducing the possibility of complications. Getting the annual seasonal flu vaccine can help lower the risk. Regular handwashing, covering the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing, maintaining distance from people who are unwell and staying home when experiencing flu symptoms can also help limit the spread. How to avoid getting pink eye when someone in your house has it? {{/usCountry}}

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Affected people should also avoid touching their eyes, particularly after coughing or sneezing. The doctor advised avoiding rubbing the eyes with unclean hands. If conjunctivitis develops, personal items such as towels, tissues, pillows and eye-care products should not be shared with others.

What are the first signs of eye problems?

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“There is no need to become alarmed. Serious eye complications are uncommon. The key is to know when the symptoms need medical attention. Mild redness, watering or irritation is generally not a cause for panic, but a noticeable change in vision should always be taken seriously” said the doctor.

Can H1N1 be cured without medicine?

H1N1 remains primarily a respiratory infection, but its symptoms can occasionally extend beyond the respiratory tract. Being alert to unusual eye symptoms during or after influenza can help patients seek timely medical advice when something more than routine conjunctivitis may be involved.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)