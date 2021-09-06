Radhika Madan's Siddhasana under waterfall is giving us travel and fitness FOMO

If Radhika Madan, Sara Ai Khan and Jasleen Royal's exotic travel pictures and videos from Ladakh were not enough to leave us yearning for a similar getaway with our girl gang, the former's latest video from Shillim in Maharashtra has sealed the deal. Sitting right at the centre of a waterfall, Radhika nailed a Siddhasana or Yoga's ancient seated asana (also known as Accomplished Pose) and we don't know whether we are getting serious travel or fitness FOMO.

While we dive headlong into the pile of work towering on our office desk, Radhika dived in and swam out of a serene river , amidst the picturesque Western Sahyadrisin an effort to “recharge" and "rejuvenate”. Taking to her social media handle, Radhika shared a reel video featuring her in a strappy maroon crop top layered with a pair of short denim dungree and Uma Mohan's Shiva Tandava Stotram playing in the backdrop.

Sitting cross-legged with her eyes closed in meditation, Radhika effortlessly nailed Siddhasana on the slippery rock and immersed herself in the miracles of nature as a thick waterfall soaked her to the skin. The Bollywood actor simply captioned the video, “#recharge #rejuvinate #recreate (sic).”

Method to nail Siddhasana:

This is the most easy pose of Yoga where you sit cross-legged with eyes closed deep in meditation and hands resting on your knees. Sit with your toes tucked into your thighs and set your feet side by side while keeping your knees wide and eyes closed in a meditative pose to ace the seated asana.

Benefits of Siddhasana:

Siddhasana or Yoga’s Accomplished pose or Siddhi's pose is ideal position for meditating. It is excellent for increasing flexibility in hips and groin/inner thigh muscles.

It not only opens the practitioner’s hips, chest and shoulders but also lengthens the spine, improves posture, stretches the front of the ankles, strengthens calf muscles, activates the chakras, keeps the mind alert, reduces stress and anxiety and helps to balance the activities of the reproductive organs.

