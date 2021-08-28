Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Jasleen Royal raise travel fashion bar in Ladakh

Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas and Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan’s latest travel pictures from Ladakh, along with sensational singer Jasleen Royal, are here to back our claim. ‘Make it comfy but make it galmorous’ seems to be on high priority in the travel fashion world and the trio from Tinsel Town certainly raised that bar.

Move over chasing high fashion to humdrum terminals and let Sara, Radhika and Jasleen’s latest travel pictures from their Ladakh trip, in a bright pinks and reds, be the fashion inspiration for millennials to embrace a cool, comfy and casual vibe when it comes to mastering the art of road trip style. Taking to her social media handle, Radhika recently shared a picture where the three cuddled for a frame at Thikse Gompa or Thikse Monastery.

Located in the Indus Valley, the Thikse Monastery is a twelve-storey complex that houses several Buddhist art pieces including stupas, statues, thangkas, wall paintings and swords. Posing in its courtyard, in the backdrop of barren brown hills with crystal blue sky above and a patch of greenery below, Sara was seen sandwiched between Radhika and Jasleen and we are totally loving this new BFF trio of Bollywood.

Sara was dressed in a pink kaftan top that sported white hippopotamus prints all over and a drawstring at the waist. It was teamed with a similar styled pair of pants while in another picture she donned a casual black tee with a pair of black joggers and layered with a hot pink full sleeves shrug.

Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan in Ladakh(Instagram/radhikamadan)





On the other hand, Radhika and Jasleen twinned in red jackets and blue denim jeans. Radhika dolled up in an uber-chic red denim jacket, teamed with a black T-shirt inside and complete with a pair of blue straight fit denim jeans.

Leaving her silky tresses open, Radhika accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses, finger rings and a hair tie worn on the wrist and completed her attire with a pair of white and burgundy Adidas sneakers. Jasleen twinned with her best friend but in a red puffer jacket, a pair of blue straight fit denim jeans, a pair of spotless white sneakers and a a pair of black sunglasses.

Radhika Madan, Sara Ali Khan and Jasleen Royal at Thikse Monastery's courtyard in Ladakh(Instagram/radhikamadan)





Flashing their million dollar smiles for the camera, the divas won fans hearts and we can’t wait for them to treat us with more fashion high pictures with a glimpse of their never-seen-before camaraderie.

