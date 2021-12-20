Rakul Preet's secret winter energy-booster is a golden drink from grandmother's kitchen: Read more here

Come winters, and we are all looking for ways to stay healthy and boost our immune system to survive the chilly season. There are many ways to do the same - by eating a nutrient-rich diet, layering up properly to safeguard our body, and more. But some of us also follow recipes and hacks from our grandmother's kitchen to do the same. Actor Rakul Preet Singh is also one of those people. And her secret for boosting energy in the chilly season is an easy and foolproof one.

Rakul, who is dating actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, took to Instagram on December 19 to share a picture of herself layered up in woollen clothes. Along with it, she also revealed her secret to feeling energised in the winters, straight for her grandmother's kitchen, in the post. It is a much-beloved golden drink from Indian households - Haldi doodh or Turmeric milk. Yes, you read that right.

"Haldi doodh is the secret of my energy and of course a savior from coldddddd..." Rakul captioned her post and used hashtags like #grandmotherskitchen, #coconutmilkversion and #nofilter.

Take a look at her post:

Going by Rakul's post, the star consumed a coconut milk version of haldi doodh in the picture. She holds a cup of turmeric milk in it while giving a goofy expression to the camera. The no-filter photo shows her dressed in a lavender woollen knit cap, a ribbed jumper worn over a white high-neck and bottoms.

Haldi Doodh Benefits:

Be it cold, cough, flu, wounds or joint pain, drinking turmeric milk can help you fight any ailment. Other than that, haldi doodh has anti-inflammatory properties, acts as a powerful antioxidant, boosts immunity, and improves digestion. It also packs in anti-ageing effects and strengthens the bones.

Meanwhile, professionally, Rakul has several films in the pipeline. Her upcoming projects are Attack with John Abraham, MayDay with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

