Rashmika Mandanna feels the rush during leg day at the gym, it will inspire you to never miss leg day: Watch video

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has often said that she can never miss out on a day of training at the gym, whether she is travelling around the globe, busy shooting for a new project, or just chilling on an off day. The star loves working out, and her gym videos are a testament to this statement. Moreover, while many dread the leg exercises, the star finds her rush on leg days. Yes, you read that right. Even her latest video shows how Rashmika sweats it out on a leg day with her coach. It will inspire you to never miss leg exercises.

Rashmika Mandanna feels the rush at the gym

On Monday, celebrity fitness trainer, Karan Sawhney, also known for training Kriti Sanon and Adarsh Gourav, took to Instagram to share a video of Rashmika Mandanna practising leg exercises at the gym. He captioned the post, "Rush with @rashmika_mandanna during Legs Miserable. #legday #lowerbodyworkout #legs #ﬁtness #fitnessmotivation #india." The duo did several compound exercises in the video focusing on building strength in the legs and helping the growth of glutes, quads and hamstring. Check out the video below. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna and Adarsh Gourav's fun gym workout with their trainers is a must-watch: Video inside)

The video shows Rashmika doing several leg exercises with her coach. The actor chose a printed black sleeveless crop top and high-waisted grey cycling shorts with a sleek top bun and sports shoes to keep the routine fuss-free.

The clip begins with Rashmika doing Jump Lunges while keeping her core aligned. She follows this exercise with Cross Leg Squats while holding a dumbbell in her hand and On Spot Running. Her coach accompanied her during the training, as they both worked out with a smile on their faces.

Benefits of Leg Exercises:

Building a powerful lower body with leg exercises has many benefits. It helps build muscles, tone and sculpt legs, strengthen core muscles, burn calories, promote weight loss, improve overall fitness, reduce joint pain, strengthen bones, and engage major muscle groups.

So, are you ready to work out?