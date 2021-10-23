Rashmika Mandanna’s way of combating anger - Kickboxing

Rashmika Mandanna swears by high intensity workouts. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted in her gym working out in beast mode. Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram profile stands witness to it.

The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with glimpses from her workout diaries and they aptly document the dedication that she has for her fitness. Rashmika also keeps sharing snippets from her fitness routine on her Instagram profile, once in a while to motivate her Instagram family.

On Saturday, Rashmika walked into the weekend with a whole lot of energy. The actor shared a snippet of what she does when she is “super annoyed” and we are impressed with her level of energy. Rashmika is also a kickboxing enthusiast and an intense video from her practice session made its way on her Instagram profile.

In the video, Rashmika can be seen repeatedly throwing kicks while her fitness trainer held a striking pad. Dressed in a black tank top and a black and grey printed pair of gym trousers, Rashmika can be seen repeatedly kicking the striking pad while her trainer kept motivating her to kick harder. “What I actually do when I am super super annoyed,” read her caption. Take a look at her video here:

Rashmika’s Instagram profile is replete with her workout videos. A few weeks back, Rashmika shared a video of herself in the gym where she can be seen acing a plank position. In a yellow tank top and a blue pair of gym shorts, Rashmika stayed in the plank position before getting up.

Coming back to Rashmika’s kickboxing video – this fitness routine comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving coordination of the body and burning the extra calories. It also helps in improving posture and reducing stress.

