Reddit thinks Hrithik Roshan’s biceps 'just keep getting bigger': Want muscular, celeb-inspired body? Here's what to do

In War 2, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Agent Kabir, alongside Jr NTR, who makes his Bollywood debut as the antagonist. Kiara Advani also plays a significant role in the film. As soon as the action film's teaser dropped on May 20, fans said they could not wait for War 2's release to take a better look at Hrithik's massive muscles. Hrithik's Roshan's 'bigger' arm size in War 2 teaser wowed fans (YouTube and Reddit/ BollyBlindsNGossip)

Many reacted to a post in which a Redditor shared screenshots of the actor's biceps from War 2 and War (2019), and wrote, “Hrithik Roshan’s biceps just keep getting BIGGER!” They added, “Is it just me, or Hrithik’s biceps – triceps actually – keep getting bigger with every new movie?” Someone commented on the post, “It's not impossible to get this muscle ratio, but it takes serious grinding in the gym.”

To achieve a celebrity-like physique with big biceps, consider these tips

Inspired by Hrithik's War 2 physique and want to increase your arm size and achieve a fit body? In a May 2017 interview with HT Lifestyle, fitness experts Ashish Gupta and Akshay Verma shared a guide on how to get that celeb-inspired body. According to them, here are some things to keep in mind:

⦿ Embrace your inner glutton: If you want your arm size to grow, consume more calories than you can burn off. Have four meals a day, include more protein in the diet and avoid carbohydrates after 7pm.

⦿ Increase overall strength: Your overall weight and muscle size increases if you go for heavyweight squats, deadlifts and bench press. Doing these directly impacts your arms size also.

⦿ Rest and recuperation: Compared to chest and legs, arms are smaller muscles. Thus, they require rest to grow. Be patient and work on your arms only once a week. Overtraining will cause fatigue.

⦿ Track progress: After three weeks, weigh yourself and measure progress. If you don’t notice any difference, check the following:

1) May be you’re not training properly

2) May be you’re overtraining

3) May be it’s time to change your workout

4) May be you’re not getting adequate nutrition

Best exercises for your biceps and triceps

Ashish and Akshay also shared five exercises for biceps:

1) Barbell row

2) Incline dumbbell curl

3) Standing bicep curl

4) Hammer curls

5) Concentration curl

According to them, try these 5 exercises for triceps:

1) Close-grip bench press

2) Bar dips

3) Lying triceps extension

4) Triceps pushdown

5) Overhead dumbbell triceps press

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.