Rujuta Diwekar lays DIY steps ‘for perfect hair, scalp champi at home’ | Watch

If there is one haircare treatment that we will always root for, it has to be the practice of hair oiling or pouring oil onto the hair and massaging it into the scalp for a guaranteed luster, shine and increase in moisture to soften the hair with vitamins and minerals that get deficient from frequent washing. Hair oiling never seemed this rejuvenating as celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar laid step-by-step DIY champi for your hair and scalp at home which promises to bring a relaxing effect, “like a guitar's playing in the background”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Rujutu shared a video where she can be seen pouring hair oil onto the base of her palm and massaging it onto her scalp by rubbing it. She revealed, “As you rub it front and back, you will notice that your palm feels soft. As you begin to notice your head and body better, you will realise that when your pores stretch, your palm gets more hot. So you want to move your palm front and back, that's step one.”

According to Rujuta, this step 1 helps with gas, bloating, acidity and hair growth. Talking about step two, she said, “Tap your pal on your head four or five times. Step 3 is to take a little bit o oil on your finger tips and then use your thumb, put it behind your ears and use your fingers to go round and round, work your way up to the top of your skull.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rujuta added, “The base of your skull is hard and always need a little bit of more attention. Take a little more oil on your fingertips and put it at the base of your skull and move from down to up. Do this for about 5 times.”

Revealing the next step, the nutritionist took some more oil on her fingertips and revealed, “Lock your thumb in front of your ears and now massage back into the scalp, all the way to the top. It will feel really nice and relaxing and easy. It will feel like life is flowing down, like a guitar's playing in the background but it's just you learning to unwind and relax.”

The video is a part of Rujuta Diwekar's 12-week fitness project 2020.

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>