Salty sweat and respiratory issues are not always signs of being out of shape: Maryland doctor explains

When an individual falls easily out of breath, has excessively salty sweat, and experiences other respiratory and cardiovascular issues, the conclusion that is often drawn is that the person is out of shape. However, that is not true in all cases.

Being out of breath does not alway mean out of shape, notes Dr Sood. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 14, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained that the condition that the person experiences can be cystic fibrosis.

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes sticky, thick mucus to build up in the body, which can damage the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. Dr Sood explained what happens in the disorder and how to detect it.

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{{^usCountry}} How cystic fibrosis affects health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How cystic fibrosis affects health {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the symptoms of cystic fibrosis can sometimes overlap with being out of shape, what happens inside the body is very different. As Dr Sood explained, “Some people with cystic fibrosis spend years thinking they're just out of shape because not every case looks like the classic childhood version.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the symptoms of cystic fibrosis can sometimes overlap with being out of shape, what happens inside the body is very different. As Dr Sood explained, “Some people with cystic fibrosis spend years thinking they're just out of shape because not every case looks like the classic childhood version.” {{/usCountry}}

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The condition is caused by changes in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, which is an ion channel transporting sodium and chloride across cell membranes.

In Dr Sood’s words, “Cystic fibrosis is caused by changes in the CFTR protein, which helps move salt and water across the surfaces of the lungs, pancreas, sinuses, gut, and sweat glands. When that protein doesn't work normally, mucus can become thicker and harder to clear in the lungs.”

As a result, the affected individual can experience the following conditions:

Chronic cough

Recurrent infections

Wheezing

Feeling unusually limited with exercise

“CF also affects salt balance, which is why some people notice very salty sweat, dehydration symptoms, or feeling lightheaded when they're active,” added the physician.

Importance of noticing patterns

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It is important to note that cystic fibrosis exists on a spectrum. “Some people have severe symptoms early in life, while others have milder or atypical CFTR dysfunction and don't get diagnosed until adulthood,” shared Dr Sood.

As a result, recognising patterns is of vital importance. “Recurrent lung issues, chronic sinus problems, digestive symptoms, unexplained exercise intolerance, or unusually salty sweat shouldn't always be pushed off as being out of shape,” noted Dr Sood.

“Diagnosis usually involves sweat chloride testing and genetic testing, not guessing from symptoms alone. Sometimes the body has been giving clues for years before anyone connects them,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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