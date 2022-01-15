Samantha Ruth Prabhu deadlifts 75kg, 78kg and 80kg at gym in new workout videos: Boss woman, we say

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been one of those celebrities who makes fitness the top priority in their lives. And, if you have any doubts, the star's latest Instagram posts will prove the same to you. The Family Man 2 actor has been sharing videos of her working out at the gym with her trainer. And going by her latest posts, it seems the star has unlocked another level. We are inspired.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha took to her Instagram stories to share several videos of herself deadlifting weights at the gym. The star posted a series of five videos in which she lifts 75kg, 78kg, and 80kg weighted barbell, as her trainer, Junaid Shaikh, pushed her limits and cheered her on. If you need some motivation to hit the gym today and bring your fitness routine on track, this is it.

The first video shows Samantha deadlifting 75kg at the gym. "Hello 75...I've missed you," she captioned the video and tagged her trainer too. It begins with Samantha, dressed in a black tee and grey shorts, getting ready to deadlift the weighted barbell. She does two sets with 75kg in the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha Ruth Prabhu deadlifts 75kg

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels the BURN with intense workout, Kiara Advani reacts

The second video shows Samantha deadlifting 78kg, and she captioned it, "Ha ha ha I wake up every day not wanting to disappoint you, Junaid Shaikh." After the star successfully manages to do two deadlift sets, she celebrates by high-fiving her trainer.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Lastly, the third video showed Samantha lifting an 80kg weighted barbell. She shared the story with a dancing Winnie-the-Pooh sticker. In this post, too, the star maintained her posture and nailed the rigorous routine.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu deadlifts 80kg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deadlifting Benefits:

If you are inspired to include the intense deadlifting workout in your routine after watching Samantha, here's why you should do it. Deadlifts help activate hip extensors, reduce lower back pain, improve jump performance, stabilise the core and boost one's metabolism. It improves bone mineral density and posture and trains the leg and lower back muscles.

So, are you working out today?