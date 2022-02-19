Sanya Malhotra is happy that she didn't cry while doing this...

Sanya Malhotra's gym game is getting better by the day. The actor is setting the fitness bar higher for us on a daily basis. Be it acing calisthenics or high intensity workouts or kickboxing, Sanya keeps sharing snippets of her daily routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start prioritising their health over anything else.

Sanya swears by a variety of workouts and believes in acing them to perfection with dedication, hard work and focus. Sanya's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey keeps sharing daily glimpses of Sanya's fitness diaries on his Instagram stories to give her fans an idea of the amount of hard work that the actor does for fitness.

Sanya, a day back, aced a rather difficult fitness routine while being on constant scrutiny by several fitness experts. Sanya is just glad that she was able to complete it without breaking down. In the video shared originally by Tridev and later by Sanya on their respective Instagram stories, Sanya can be seen doing a pushup on the floor and then climbing a elevated position inside the gym and then coming down to do another pushup on the floor. Sanya can be seen repeating the process with utmost grace and perfection. Referring to several fitness experts who closely observed Sanya's routine and also recorded the same, Tridev wrote, "Friday survivor under so many lenses. Sanya Malhotra killing it." Sanya reshared the video and added, "For a change I didn't cry." Take a look at the snippets here:

Pushups help in developing upper body strength and in the working out of the triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. They also help in strengthening the lower back and core, mainly by engaging the abdominal muscles. Pushups, when done regularly, are an effective fitness routine for building strength.