Sanya Malhotra's weekend yoga session is all about dedication

Sanya Malhotra believes in working on herself every day. The physical and the mental wellbeing is of utmost importance to the actor, and she never fails to strive to make it better for herself – Sanya's yoga instructor informed us with a short snippet of Sanya's weekend yoga routine.

Sanya is usually spotted in the gym working out in animal flow – Sanya swears by high intensity workouts and her fitness trainer Tridev Pandey keeps sharing glimpses of her routine on his Instagram profile. From working out with battle ropes to acing several intense workouts, Sanya is a motivation for us.

However, the weekend was different for Sanya. The actor opted for a calm and composed yoga session and focused on connecting with her inner self. Sanya's yoga instructor Gunjan Kamra shared an Instagram reel featuring Sanya in several yoga positions.

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra's Wednesday workout is a whirlpool of fitness

In the video, Sanya can be seen starting with the Cobras and working on stretching the spine and her abdominal muscles. Then she can be seen moving on to several stretches and working on the balance, mobility and flexibility of her body. Dressed in a white T-shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, Sanya can be seen engrossed in her yoga routine on a yoga mat. " You literally never give up. I have seen you working on your physical and mental well-being every day and that has always inspired me," wrote Gunjan Kamra for Sanya. Take a look at her yoga routine here:

Yoga helps in enhancing the strength, balance and flexibility of the body. It also helps in improving the cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of injuries. Stretches help in improving the blood circulation in the body and enhancing the range of motion. Cobras, as performed by Sanya, helps in stretching the chest and lungs, shoulders, and abdomen, and strengthening the spine.