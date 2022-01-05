Sanya Malhotra is weightlifting through the week like this...

Sanya Malhotra is back to the gym. The actor who spent Christmas and New Year in style, is back to doing what she really loves doing – her fitness routine. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and snippets of her workout diaries often make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of videos and pictures. Be it acing calisthenics or taking up weightlifting, Sanya Malhotra is always up for anything about fitness.

Sanya's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey keeps sharing sneak peeks of her fitness routine on his own Instagram profile. A day back, Tridev shared a short glimpse of how Sanya is prepping up her body right after the New Year celebrations and we are already smitten. He also shared a short video of Sanya dancing her way to warm up herself for the heavy fitness routine that was to follow.

In the video, shared by Tridev, Sanya Malhotra can be seen lifting weights all the while doing squats. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a black pair of gym shorts, Sanya can be seen walking with weights on her shoulders backwards and then performing squats all the while lifting the weights. She can be seen doing the fitness routine repeatedly and working on her arm and leg muscles. The video was reshared by Sanya on her own Instagram stories. Take a look at snippets of the video here:

Instagram story of Sanya Malhotra (Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_)

Sanya, in a separate video, shared by Tridev, can be seen doing her mandatory dance right before taking up the heavy set of exercise routine. In the video, Sanya can be seen grooving to a number playing in the backdrop and having a nice time in the gym, before waking up to the gym equipment and picking up the weights. "Mandatory dance before heavy set," Tridev wrote on the video.

Coming back to Sanya's fitness routine – weight lifting comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in protecting the bone health and the muscle mass. It also helps in burning the extra kilos more efficiently. Weightlifting helps in developing better body mechanics as well.