Is saree cancer real? Here's how tight petticoat can lead to skin cancer; know causes, early signs, preventive measures

The six yards of grace may not be all good news. Recently, the risk of wearing sarees being associated with cancer is being talked about, and the fear is real. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Darshana Rane, Consultant - Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Cantre, Borivali, said, “A rare but notable condition called saree cancer can affect women who wear sarees daily. This unique condition usually occurs in the midsection, or at the waistline, and results from chronic irritation caused by a tightly tied petticoat cord (or nada), which secures the saree in place.” Saree cancer: Know the early symptoms, causes and preventive measures.(Pexels)

What causes ‘saree cancer’?

Also referred to as ‘petticoat cancer’, this condition happens in people who wear their petticoat’s thread too tight on the waist. “When this cord is fastened constantly at the same level in the abdomen, it can lead to dermatoses (skin irritation), which can become ulcers, also known as Marjolin’s ulcer, and, in very rare cases, malignancy,” said Dr. Darshana Rane.

Early signs of ‘saree cancer’

The thread can cause prolonged irritation. In the hot and humid climate of India, especially in the rural areas, this condition has a tendency of getting worse faster.

“Irritation from the petticoat cord gets worse with the hot and humid climate of India, especially in rural areas where healthcare services are unavailable or not very accessible. Very often sweat and dust accumulate around the tightly tied cord causing itching and scratching. Unfortunately, women who stay in remote areas may not pay attention to early symptoms such as pigmentation or mild scale signs and allow the condition to develop before seeking medical help,” explained Dr Darshana Rane.

Churidars and dhotis can also cause skin cancer

“Similar skin conditions have also been noticed in women who predominantly wear churidars and men who wear dhotis. Though this is a rare condition, it points out the importance of awareness and preventive care,” said Dr. Darshana Rane.

Preventive measures to keep in mind

◉ Avoid tight petticoats: Avoid very tight tying, especially if you experience the early signs of dermatosis, such as pigmentation changes or scaling.

◉ Opt for a broader waistband: A broader waistband in the petticoat helps in spreading pressure more evenly along the waist.

◉ Air circulation: Keep changing the waist level where you tie the petticoat. When at home, opt for loose trousers with an elastic waistband to help air circulation.

◉ Maintain hygiene: Regular cleaning of the waist area is also necessary, especially for those who work outdoors since they tend to accumulate dust and sweat. Keep checking the waist area for signs of irritation.

