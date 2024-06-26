Are you or your loved one diagnosed with cancer and worried about the treatment and prognosis of the condition? Then, understand that you will need to visit a hospital providing comprehensive care that is well-equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and skilled expertise to battle cancer and become a cancer warrior. Transform your cancer battle: Why comprehensive care hospitals are essential (Photo by Shutterstock)

India is home to millions of cancer patients where the cases of various types of cancers including breast, lung, ovarian, colon, head and neck, mouth and stomach are rising at an alarming rate in the country. Cancer is known to cause higher morbidity and mortality rates in the patients hence, the best cancer care should be made available for patients based in rural and urban areas to improve their quality of life and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jyoti Mehta, MD Radiation and Clinical Oncologist at TGH Onco-Life Cancer Centre in Talegaon, shared, “Cancer therapy is a holistic and comprehensive, long-term approach that saves the patient’s life and prevents complications. Once a patient visits the hospital for cancer treatment, a thorough examination should be carried out to know his/her history and conduct necessary investigations. After confirming the diagnosis of cancer, the expert will devise a personalised treatment plan as per the patient’s need.”

She highlighted the following advantages of approaching a comprehensive cancer care hospital for prompt intervention -

A comprehensive cancer care hospital will offer a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, bringing together experts to provide personalised and comprehensive care for each patient. From medical oncologists and radiation oncologists to Surgical oncologists and support staff, these hospitals offer a collaborative team that can address all aspects of a patient's treatment plan in one location.

A comprehensive cancer care hospital will be able to provide the patient with cutting-edge technology. This means that patients have access to the latest advancements in cancer treatment and the latest diagnostic facilities in the form of tests and screenings, giving them more options for their care. Furthermore, these hospitals often have palliative care services; specialized services such as counselors, and nutritionists who can help patients navigate the emotional and physical challenges after the diagnosis.

Genetic counseling and testing can also help to know whether patients have a greater chance for cancers known to run in families, which can also guide treatment options.

Choose a comprehensive cancer care hospital for treatment that offers patients the advantages of expertise, innovation, and specialized support services all under one roof. The hospital can provide the best treatment options such as surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy for treating cancer patients. The hospital will also educate patients about physical rehabilitation and educate about lifestyle modifications and counsel them to de-stress and be comfortable during treatment.

Dr Jyoti Mehta concluded, “Cancer doesn’t mean death; it is possible to fight cancer and improve the chances of survival by finding a well-equipped hospital that provides round-the-clock services to the patients under one roof and offers world-class facilities and treatment.”