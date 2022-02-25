Sarvesh Shashi shares 5 easy Yoga poses for weightlifters to help them to lift better: Check out here

Many people don't associate Yoga with weightlifting. However, you will be surprised to know that a few simple yoga poses can help improve your lifting techniques, increase strength and flexibility, postural alignment and protect your shoulders and back from injury. So, if you are wondering how to achieve all these benefits and which Yoga poses to include in your daily routine, worry not because we have found a perfect guide for you. Courtesy, Sarvesh Shashi.

Sarvesh Shashi, the founder of a countrywide network of yoga studios called Sarva Yoga in partnership with Jennifer Lopez and Malaika Arora, took to Instagram to share a video that features Yoga poses for weightlifters. He shared five easy Yoga poses in the clip titled 'Hey weight lifters, you've been doing yoga and you don't even know it'. Weightlifters can easily include these asanas in their fitness routine. The poses are Anjaneyasana or Crescent Moon Pose, Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose, Virabhadrasana I or Warrior Pose I, Setu Bandhasana or Bridge Pose, and Dhanurasana or Bow Pose.

"Hold on! Weightlifters have been doing Yoga forever and haven't even realized it. Cat-Cow stretches before or after your deadlifts? Superman after a lower body workout? Front bends, backbends...I can give you countless examples. Here are 5 poses you should do if you want to lift better," Sarvesh Shashi captioned the post.

Watch the video here:

Anjaneyasana or Crescent Moon Pose Benefits:

Anjaneyasana or the Crescent Moon Pose helps release tension in the hips, stretch hamstrings, quads and groin, and strengthen the knees. It also helps build mental focus and provides flexibility in the legs, shoulders, arms, abdomen, back and knees.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose Benefits:

Bhujangasana strengthens the spine, stretches the chest, shoulders, and abdomen, tones the buttocks, stimulates abdominal organs, helps relieve stress and fatigue, and soothes sciatica.

Virabhadrasana I or Warrior Pose I Benefits:

Virabhadrasana I or Warrior Pose I helps strengthen back muscles, biceps, triceps, and hamstrings. It improves balance and creates strength and stability in the shoulder joints.

Setu Bandhasana or Bridge Pose Benefits:

Bridge Pose also packs several benefits, including opening up the chest, heart and hip flexors, stretching the chest, rejuvenating tired legs, shoulders and spine, calming the body, and alleviating stress and mild depression.

Dhanurasana or Bow Pose Benefits:

Dhanurasana is a back-bending Yoga pose that strengthens the back and abdominal muscles, enhances the spine, helps relieve pain, stimulates the reproductive organs, and improves menstrual disorders.