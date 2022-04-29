Self-cycle IVF: Fertility expert explains what is donor cycle IVF, who benefits

Finding out that you or your partner may be having fertility issues can be stressful and can make you feel anxious and when a couple is unable to conceive, the female has been always unfairly blamed but health experts stress that infertility has been medically confirmed to be caused by underlying disorders in both sexes. Male infertility is nearly as likely to be the cause as female infertility is and when methods such as fertility drugs, surgery and artificial insemination haven't worked or in cases of complete tubal blockage, IVF or in vitro fertilization is recommended for treatment of infertility in a couple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, many Bollywood celebrities, authors and journalists, who are considered as influencers, have opted for eggs freezing option and also motivated many others to do so which has made IVF or in vitro fertilization into practically a household word. It involves combining eggs and sperm outside the body, in a laboratory and is the most common form of assisted reproductive technology which is used in the management of patients with difficulty undergoing conception.

However, there is certain nervousness in regards to IVF treatment which is usually caused by lack of familiarity with the process but asking the right questions can help alleviate your fears and make your IVF journey much easier. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Unnati Mamtora, Fertility Consultant at Mumbai's Nova IVF Fertility, shared, “Infertility means the inability to have a child and this can be overwhelming for couples. Both diagnosis and treatment of infertility can take a toll on one's physical, mental and emotional well-being. The treatment of infertility varies from person to person. Try to get in touch with a fertility consultant who will help you to clear all your doubts regarding this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighting the causes of infertility, she said, “Infertility is rising at an alarming rate in couples. Various factors such as age, irregular or absent periods, painful periods, poor lifestyle choices, stress, smoking, alcohol, endometriosis, fibroids, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and undergoing treatment for cancer can reduce fertility. A large number of couples are battling infertility problems. Fortunately, infertility can be tackled with the help of ARTs.”

Since treatment for infertility has evolved with time and the success rate of it is high, Dr Unnati Mamtora revealed how personalised treatments are given to the couples based on their requirement after thoroughly evaluating them. She said, “In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is one of the most popular and successful advanced treatment options to help couples with infertility to fulfil their dream of embracing parenthood. Did you know? IVF can be offered as a ‘self-cycle IVF’ or a ‘donor cycle IVF’, depending after conducting a complete check-up of a woman?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elaborating upon the same, she said, “When speaking about self-cycle IVF, a couple’s own gametes (sperms and egg) are used and in donor cycle IVF, either sperms or eggs from a donor are used in this procedure but you need to know that the child born through the donor cycle will not inherit the DNA from its biological parents. So, a self-cycle IVF, wherein the child inherits the DNA from its biological parents can be suggested by a fertility consultant after the couple is found to be healthy and fit to undergo it.”

She listed who will benefit from self-cycle IVF:

1. It can benefit couples who begin their IVF treatment for the first time. But, it is not for the couple wherein the female partner is over 42, as both the quality and quantity of eggs drastically reduce at this age. The success rate for self-cycle IVF is good in younger women and may go down as they age (above 35).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Self-cycle IVF is for males having azoospermia (zero sperm count).

3. Those couples with low sperm and egg quality can opt for it.

Before going for a self-cycle IVF, Dr Unnati Mamtora insisted that a couple needs to clear all the misconceptions regarding it with the fertility consultant. Educate yourself regarding what will work for you the best and make the decision accordingly.