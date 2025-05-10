Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh accepts negative feedback on her 'Tan Ban' sunscreen: 'Will be more thoughtful'

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
May 10, 2025 10:23 AM IST

Vineeta Singh's "Tan Ban" sunscreen ad sparks backlash as users question why tanning and dark skin are being stigmatised in promotion. Here's how she reacted.

Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics and a judge on Shark Tank India, recently promoted a new sunscreen from her brand on Instagram, claiming it can "ban tan." However, the promotional video didn't sit well with the internet. Many users questioned the messaging, asking what's wrong with their natural skin tone and why tanning is being portrayed negatively. (Also read: Fitness coach shares how to lose 10 kg even if you sit for 10+ hours a day: Check out meal plan, diet and workout tips )

Vineeta Singh's 'Tan Ban' sunscreen sparks debate on tanning and beauty standards. (Instagram/@vineetasng)
Vineeta Singh's 'Tan Ban' sunscreen sparks debate on tanning and beauty standards. (Instagram/@vineetasng)

Vineeta Singh's sunscreen promotion sparks backlash

On May 5, Vineeta Singh took to Instagram to share a video promoting Sugar Cosmetics' new sunscreen, captioning it: "Sunscreen before Sunday Run, Sweat testing the new @trysugar Tan Ban 4% Niacinamide Sunscreen Light Gel!" While the post was meant to highlight the product's efficacy, it quickly drew criticism.

Influencer Ayesha Sanghi responded to the post, writing, “But sunscreens don't 'ban' tans... and why are we making tanned skin to be such a negative thing anyway, another generation of girls is being taught that dark skin is something to be 'banned' just through the product name.”

To her credit, Vineeta acknowledged the concern and replied, "That's a fair pushback. Will be more thoughtful about this."

Why 'Tan Ban' branding faces criticism

Further elaborating on the issue, Ayesha explained in the comments why the branding of "Tan Ban" is problematic. "Tanning is a byproduct of sun exposure, but even 100 SPF sunscreens can only protect from 99% of UV rays," she wrote. "This means that no matter how much sunscreen you use and reapply, that extra 1% will still result in a tan, especially with prolonged sun exposure. It will be less than without sunscreen, but a tan nonetheless."

She added that calling a sunscreen 'Tan Ban' not only sets false expectations but also reinforces harmful beauty standards. "People will feel disappointed when they still tan, and worse, may think there's something wrong with their skin for tanning. This, combined with the deep-rooted stigma that darker skin is 'less attractive,' can damage self-esteem," she said.

Ayesha also pointed out that most international sunscreen brands avoid using terms like "anti-tan" despite similar formulations because completely stopping tanning is scientifically inaccurate.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh accepts negative feedback on her 'Tan Ban' sunscreen: 'Will be more thoughtful'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On