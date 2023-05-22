Shilpa Shetty's intense Monday workout impresses fans, they ask 'Kaha se late ho itni energy': Watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty is back with her weekly dose of Monday workout motivation. Shilpa, known for sharing her fitness routine with fans on social media, took to Instagram to share a clip of herself doing a weight and core-strengthening exercise. She completely nailed the intense workout in the video, leaving her fans impressed and asking 'where does she get the energy' to do such intense training sessions at the gym? Scroll through to watch Shilpa's video and get inspired to hit the gym.

Shilpa Shetty does an intense workout at the gym

Shilpa Shetty's intense Monday workout video impresses her fans. (Instagram)

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty posted her workout video on Instagram with the hashtags #MondayMotivation#, SwasthRahoMastRaho, #GetFitWithSSK, #fitnesschallenge, and more. In the caption, Shilpa talked about the cardiovascular and core-strengthening benefits of the exercise she practised in the clip. "With my feet firmly grounded, here's me 'wheeling' in a new week with fitness, flexibility, and a dash of fun. Join me in this core-driven compound movement that works the legs and core extensively. Performing these reps works your cardiovascular system, develops core strength, and also helps develop cardiorespiratory endurance." she wrote. Watch her post below.

The video shows Shilpa lying on the floor while holding a weight plate in her hands, legs raised to form an inverted V, and feet secured under two dumbbells. She raised the weight plate over her head, then brought it forward while sitting in the squat position and standing up. She did not move her feet or use any support while doing the movement for five repetitions. The exercise is perfect for engaging the core while strengthening the upper and lower body.

Meanwhile, Shilpa's video impressed her fans. They took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. One stunned user wrote, "Kaha se late ho itni energy [Where do you get this energy from]?" Another commented, "That's an amazing fitness level." A fan remarked, "Shilpa ma'am, you are my inspiration." What do you think of Shilpa's video?

