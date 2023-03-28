Shilpa Shetty says she starts her day with Aerobics Dance to burn more calories at the gym: Watch

Working out can be fun and incredible for your mental and physical health. But getting optimum results from your daily routine is also necessary. The best way to do so is by incorporating different workout techniques into your routine. And one celebrity fitness enthusiast who follows this rule diligently is Shilpa Shetty. The star recently revealed in a workout video that she begins her day with Aerobic Dancing before moving on to yoga, core training, strength building, Pilates, and other forms of exercise. Keep scrolling to check out Shilpa's video and take motivation from her. Shilpa Shetty says she starts her day with Aerobics Dance to burn more calories. (Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty begins her workout with Aerobic Dance

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to post a workout video of herself dancing at the gym. Shilpa revealed that she does Aerobic Dancing to activate muscles, improve heart and lung functions, and burn fat. She also shared the benefits of doing the routine for 20 minutes or more in the caption. Read it below.

"Some good music and a lot of dancing - one of the best ways to start my week. Aerobics Dance is a cardiovascular exercise, which is a lot of fun as well. It conditions your heart & lungs and burns fat when performed for 20 minutes and more. This type of aerobic activity burns fat efficiently as you have to move your arms and legs in coordination, for which the brain has to work too. More muscles involved means more calories burnt. Sharing a snippet, just 2 steps out of the entire routine, with all of you. Do you enjoy starting your day with a little music & dance too?" Shilpa wrote in the caption.

Aerobic Dance Benefits:

Aerobic Dancing improves the condition of your heart and lungs, increases muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness, increases aerobic fitness, improves muscle tone and strength, builds stronger bones, reduces the risk of osteoporosis, and boosts better coordination, agility and flexibility. It also helps in weight management.