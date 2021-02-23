Shilpa Shetty nails Yoga’s Natarajasana in new fitness post, here are its perks

Pushing netizens to exercise well, fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra made the complex Yoga asana of Natarajasana look effortless in her latest workout post on social media. In her weekly ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’, the Bollywood diva encouraged fans to be consistent when it comes to moving towards one’s goals even if one is not fast.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a picture of nailing the Dancer’s pose of Yoga or Natarajasana and we are in awe of her balance. “There’s so much competition all around that we tend to forget that every individual has their own pace and capabilities. The most important part about the journey to achieving your goals is... to START (sic)” Shilpa shared in the caption.

She added, “Taking the first step, being steady, and moving forward consistently are more important than the speed at which you propel into your journey. Believe in yourself and don’t stop pursuing your dreams. You’ll get there (sic).”

Donning a camouflaged-print sports bra teamed with a pair of similar design tights, Shilpa tied her hair into a half knot. The picture featured her with her left leg lifted up and its toe pointing towards the ceiling while she grabbed the ankle with one hand and slightly bent forward, raised her right arm and pressed the index finger and thumb together.

Benefits:

Natarajasana develops greater strength and flexibility in the body with each practice. It stretches the chest, shoulders, quadriceps and the front body including the abdomen and strengthens the upper back, quadriceps, ankles and feet.

