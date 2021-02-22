Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra lays perfect example of how to be your own sunshine as she dolls up to shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4 in a ₹31,500 yellow bold shoulder gown by Neetu Rohra
Making us root for her glamorous vibes as we enter a new week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra lent a glimmering appeal as she flooded the Internet with pictures of her in a bold shoulder gown. Laying a perfect example of how to be your own sunshine, the Bollywood diva dolled up to shoot for television reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 and we are smitten.
Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a slew of pictures featuring her in the gown and the fashion police was on their toes. Donning the yellow gown, Shilpa flaunted boss lady vibes as she posed for the cameras.
The yellow bold shoulder gown came with one-arm full sleeves and featured a draped look at the waist with pallu-like end tucked in the front that was accented with glittery tassles. Giving the look of a saree with a modern twist, the gown sported a side slit.
Shilpa accessorised the look with a pair of contrasting emerald earrings, a set of green bangles in one hand and emerald-studded finger rings all by luxury jewellery designer Renu Oberoi. Leaving her luscious brown tresses open, Shilpa wore a dab of pink lipstick and amplified the glam quotient with neutral tone makeup, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.
While one picture was captioned, “It’s all yellow...(sic)”, in another one Shilpa shared, “They said, Act like a lady, think like a boss! And, so I did (sic)” and yet in another flaunted, “Being my own sunshine today I kinda like it this way (sic).”
The bold shoulder gown is credited to Indian fashion designer Neetu Rohra’s eponymous label that boasts of melding traditions with modern sensibility. The gown originally costs ₹31,500 on her designer website.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by style curator Sanjana Batra. The actor will co-judge Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu.
