Shilpa Shetty's cat camel exercise will make you roll out your Yoga mats already

It is only Tuesday but seems like we've been glued to our work chair for eternity and if you, like us, are looking for a fitness break to stretch out your spine, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest Yoga workout video got you sorted with the cat and camel exercise. Always the one to spread awareness about holistic wellness by encouraging fitness enthusiasts towards a healthy lifestyle, Shilpa made us roll out our Yoga mats already as she performed the cat and camel exercise.

Taking to the social media handle of her Yoga app named ‘Simple Soulful App by Shilpa Shetty’, the actor shared a video that gave a glimpse of her intense workout routine. Donning a purple tank top teamed with a pair of multicoloured camouflaged tights, Shilpa pulled back her silky tresses into a French braid hairstyle to keep her locks off her face during the robust exercise session.

Completing her athleisure look with a pair of sneakers, Shilpa got down on all fours on a Yoga mat to perform the cat and camel exercise. She shared in the caption, “Let’s start this week with Cat and Camel exercise. This is one of the basic spinal mobility movements (sic)."

Spilling some health benefits of the exercise, Shilpa revealed, "It helps in understanding the articulation of the spine. For beginners this movement is such a bliss as it helps in creating awareness of the spine and it’s neutral placement during any movement.”

This Yoga asana targets the spine and abdominals and involves moving the spine from a rounded position (flexion) to an arched position (extension).

Method:

Stand on all fours to form a table top with your back while your hands and feet from its legs. Keep your arms perpendicular to the floor and place your hands flat on the floor, right under your shoulders while keeping your knees hip-width apart.

Curl your toes under and tilt your pelvis back so that your tailbone sticks up. Without moving your neck, let this movement ripple from your tailbone up your spine while letting your belly drop down.

Draw your navel in and keep your abdominal muscles hugging your spine. Now, without cranking your neck, take your gaze gently up towards the ceiling.

All this arching was for the camel pose while inhaling and now for rounding the cat pose, exhale and release the toes you had curled. Tucking your tailbone, tip your pelvis forward and let this action move up your spine again to make it naturally round.

Draw your navel towards your spine, drop your head and take your gaze to your navel. Matching the movement to your own breath, repeat the Cat-Cow Stretch on each inhale and exhale for 5 to 10 breaths.

Additional benefits:

Apart from supporting the back and easing pain, this exercise helps maintain a healthy spine during those long work duration before a computer screen by helping in improving the circulation in the discs in your back. The calming pose works as a good stress- reliever apart from helping one to improve their posture and balance.