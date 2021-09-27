Shilpa Shetty's kids bond over Yoga's Sarvangasana, Chakrasana in workout video

When she is not juggling several roles as a Bollywood actor, business person and an author, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is busy motivating fans and her kids towards a healthier lifestyle and this Monday was no different as the diva shared a glimpse of Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra bonding over Yoga. From nailing Sarvangasana or Yoga's “legs up” exercise to Viaan pulling off an effortless Chakrasana, the brother-sister duo served the cutest and the perfect Monday fitness inspiration.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa surprised fans as she did not share the steps and benefits of a Yoga pose, as is her weekly routine. Instead, the actor inspired fitness enthusiasts with a sneak-peek of her kids' workout routine as Viaan took charge to lead Samisha in the exercise session.

The video featured Viaan and Samisha performing Sarvangasana or Yoga's Shoulder Stand Pose, as instructed by mommy Shilpa. Few reps in and Samisha was seen rolling over as Viaan made jaws drop by nailing a neat backbend.

Shilpa shared in the caption, “Kids are like wet clay. We must mould their approach towards a healthier lifestyle early. Inculcating the habit of enjoying a balanced diet, staying fit, and gaining control over the mind & soul is crucial (sic).”

She added, “That’s exactly what I’ve tried to do with Viaan; and now, to see him take over the role and teaching his little follower, Samisha, makes me so proud Seeing them bond over Yoga is truly the kind of Monday Motivation I need to stay fit and healthy… with them and for them. Have a great week ahead, my #InstaFam (sic).”

Benefits:

There are countless health benefits of Sarvangasana or Yoga’s Shoulder Stand pose which include stretching the shoulders and neck along with toning the legs and buttocks, stimulating the thyroid and abdominal organs, helping to relieve stress and reducing the symptoms of menopause.

Chakrasana or Yoga’s backbend gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

