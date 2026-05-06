Should you avoid stepping out between 11 am and 4 pm in summer? Doctor shares 8 reasons your body can't handle the heat

Temperatures throughout the day in summer are not even. Certain hours see a dramatic peak, especially 11 am and 4 pm. You may not think much of it and step outside for a quick chore. After all, it is only a few minutes. But do you know what may happen to you even during this brief time spent outside? And most importantly, why is this time window cautioned by doctors most? ALSO READ: Love drinking sugarcane juice in summer? Gastroenterologist reveals hidden health risks and who should avoid it

Avoid going outside during peak hours during summer season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Reddy Koppula, HOD, internal medicine, Arete Hospitals in Hyderabad, explained why the hours between 11 am and 4 pm are usually regarded as the most hazardous and why stepping out during this time is discouraged. He asserted that this advice is not arbitrary but grounded in scientific reasoning, even if the heat does not always feel as intense as it appears on paper.

Why should you avoid going out from 11 am to 4 pm?

Here are the main reasons why you need to be alert during the afternoon window during summer:

1. This is when the heat is at its peak

The late morning to mid-afternoon window is when heat exposure is at its most intense. The doctor alerted that during this time, both temperature and sun intensity are at their highest. How does your body react? “Spending too much time out in the sun during the peak hours puts extra pressure on the body’s natural cooling, particularly in cities where the heat doesn’t ease off quickly.” Heat stress is something you should not take lightly, despite the initial signs not being observable.

2. Dehydration sets in faster than expected

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{{^usCountry}} The second biggest concern is dehydration, more so during the peak hours. Dr Koppula warned that even if you step outside for a while, you begin to sweat immediately, drying out. “By the time symptoms like thirst or fatigue show up, the body is already playing catch-up,” he reminded, suggesting that the first observable signs already indicate dehydration. 3. Heat exhaustion begins {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second biggest concern is dehydration, more so during the peak hours. Dr Koppula warned that even if you step outside for a while, you begin to sweat immediately, drying out. “By the time symptoms like thirst or fatigue show up, the body is already playing catch-up,” he reminded, suggesting that the first observable signs already indicate dehydration. 3. Heat exhaustion begins {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another alarming cause for concern is that peak hours are often the starting point for heat exhaustion, and it can set in even before one realises it. The doctor also raised concerns over early signs such as headaches, dizziness, and unusual tiredness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another alarming cause for concern is that peak hours are often the starting point for heat exhaustion, and it can set in even before one realises it. The doctor also raised concerns over early signs such as headaches, dizziness, and unusual tiredness. {{/usCountry}}

Headache begins the moment you step outdoors in peak hours. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} 4. Puts extra strain on the heart and circulation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Puts extra strain on the heart and circulation {{/usCountry}}

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High temperatures stress out your internal organs. Dr Koppula informed heart to be in risk, along with normal circulation.

Why? “In hot weather, the body has to put in extra effort to keep itself cool, and that often means pushing more blood towards the skin. For those who already have ongoing health issues, this can sometimes come through as feeling more drained than usual, a little unsteady at times, or just not having the same level of energy through the day.”

5. Risk is for everyone

Then we asked about vulnerabilities, and he ruled out the myth that the risk is limited only to outdoor workers. Everyone is at risk, even those who spend short periods outdoors. Routine activities such as quick errands, commuting, or school pick-ups can add up. With repeated exposure during this time, symptoms can build up cumulatively even in otherwise healthy people.

6. Children and older adults feel the impact sooner

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Are there any more vulnerable demographics? The doctor noted that two groups stand out: "Children don’t always realise or say when they’re feeling too hot, and older adults often don’t feel thirsty as easily.” As a result, both groups may not recognise when the heat is beginning to take a toll on them until much later.

7. Affects focus and energy levels

Your cognitive performance dips, as the doctor explained, making you more distracted and short-tempered.

8. Recovery takes longer than expected

Recovery from heat exposure is much slower. Primarily, it is because of dehydration. “People often feel drained for the rest of the day, even after coming indoors,” the doctor said, suggesting how people do not bounce back instantly after a body is overheated or dehydrated.

What should you do instead?

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The doctor strongly recommended planning activities before 11 am or after 4 pm, and as far as possible, limiting unnecessary exposure while staying well hydrated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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