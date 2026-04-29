Love drinking sugarcane juice in summer? Gastroenterologist reveals hidden health risks and who should avoid it

Sun beating down mercilessly and the hot loo wrapping everything in a furnace-like haze, the roadside glasses of sugarcane juice come across as a saviour. Sugarcane juice stalls are a very common sight during summer, and for good reasons too; their appeal makes sense. The cooling, refreshing taste feels like instant relief on a sweat-soaked, sizzling summer day.



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On top of that, the freshly pressed sugarcane juice comes with a variety of add-ons, from a squeeze of lemon for tanginess, a pinch of black salt for a savoury taste, to mint for a cooling punch- no wonder sugarcane juice has become a crowd favourite!

Despite being a summer staple, it is important to take a closer look and assess the potential health impacts. Is your love for it leading to a grave oversight?

What are the risks? Is there anything you need to watch out for? We asked Dr Mukesh Nandal, senior consultant- gastroenterology at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, whether it is advisable to overindulge in sugarcane juice and what other health ramifications its immediate cooling effect might be masking.

First, we discussed what drives the popularity of sugarcane juice. The gastroentrologist revealed two key factors: hydration and quick energy. "Many people rely on it to beat fatigue and dehydration during peak summer afternoons. From a digestive point of view, it provides quick energy because of its natural sugar content. That is why it gets consumed widely across streets and local markets.”

This explains why sugarcane juice has become such a fan favourite in summer, as it appears to address two very important needs, immediately.

But there are also silent risks that many conveniently ignore.