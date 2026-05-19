Should you drink milk before bed? Gastroenterologist reveals if it actually improves sleep

Many have the habit of drinking warm milk before going to bed. It feels warm and comforting, and the practice has existed since childhood for many. Across generations, mothers give a glass of warm milk before bedtime. Overtime, it has become a bedtime ritual, ingrained in daily routine in many households.ALSO READ: Eating fruits with milk? Fitness coach reveals if this pairing is healthy or not

Find out why it is not advisable to drink milk at night. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

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Milk before bedtime is usually associated with relaxation and better sleep. But medically speaking, does drinking milk at night offer real benefits? And what about milk aiding better sleep- is there any truth to that common belief? And is the timing actually right?

For a better clarity on what works, what does not, we spoke to Dr Ashok Kumar, senior consultant and head of medical gastroenterology at Dharmshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi, regarding milk consumption, who addressed some of the most common doubts.

Let's go through some common milk related doubts:

Does the nutrition of milk change with time?

Can drinking milk at night change the effectiveness of its nutritional profile? Many people believe that milk becomes ‘heavier’ or less beneficial when consumed before bed. However, the doctor clarified that this is not medically true, as milk's nutritional properties remain the same regardless of the time it is consumed.

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{{^usCountry}} “Milk can be consumed in the morning or before going to bed, either way, the nutrients remain the same – calcium is good for bones, protein for muscles, magnesium for the nerves and essential vitamins,” he described the nutritional profile of milk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Milk can be consumed in the morning or before going to bed, either way, the nutrients remain the same – calcium is good for bones, protein for muscles, magnesium for the nerves and essential vitamins,” he described the nutritional profile of milk. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This means the body does not stop benefiting from milk just because it is consumed before bedtime. The timing does not reduce its nutritional quality or make it unhealthy. Does drinking milk make you sleepier? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means the body does not stop benefiting from milk just because it is consumed before bedtime. The timing does not reduce its nutritional quality or make it unhealthy. Does drinking milk make you sleepier? {{/usCountry}}

Drinking milk relaxes you. (Pexels)

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Milk has been linked to better sleep for long, and now it turns out there is actual scientific reasoning behind it.

The gastroenterologist explained that milk may indeed help the body relax. “Tryptophan is an amino acid in milk that can help make a hormone called melatonin, which helps to control sleep. That's one of the reasons that milk is long known for the quality of sleep,” he said.

Dr Kumar also noted that warm milk may help lower emotional stress and create a calming effect. However, he did clarify that it should not be considered as a magic pill for sleep, but rather a complement to a relaxing nighttime routine for people who are able to tolerate milk.

What are the possible downsides of drinking milk?

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While milk definitely offers great nutritional benefits, drinking it at night may not suit everyone. Dr Kumar explained that digestive discomfort after consuming milk is common, especially among people who are lactose intolerant. Apart from lactose intolerance, other possible downsides of nighttime milk consumption may include acidity, bloating and gradual weight gain.

The gastroenterologist elaborated,"Milk contains lactose, which is a sugar that many people find hard to digest, and drinking milk can cause bloating, gas, tummy ache or diarrhea. For others, it could be heartburn or acidity, especially if they drink full fat milk and lie down immediately after. Milk can also cause weight gain over time if it is consumed every day and other calorie sources are not reduced."

Who should skip milk before bedtime?

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While drinking milk before bed is generally safe for most people and does not create digestive problems, there are still certain groups who may be more vulnerable and should consider avoiding it at night. The doctor mentioned these groups: people trying to lose weight, people suffering from acid reflux or acidity, and those who are lactose intolerant. For these people it is better to have milk in the morning or in a lighter form.

Smart alternatives

Dr Kumar also recommended several alternatives for those who want a comforting bedtime drink but cannot tolerate milk. He suggested lactose-free dairy milk, which is easier to digest and less likely to cause digestive discomfort. For people who frequently experience acidity, low-fat or skim milk may be a better option. Other alternatives include relaxation teas such as chamomile, fennel or hops which support sleep. He also recommended warm plant-based drinks like almond milk or oat milk as soothing bedtime options.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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