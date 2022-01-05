Shweta Tripathi's 'explosive start of the week' is with lunges

Shweta Tripathi is starting the week on a different high. The actor, who loves her fitness routine, is often spotted in snippets of the Instagram stories shared by her fitness trainer Tridev Pandey. Shweta is a fitness enthusiast and it shows on her. The actor, when not working for the big screen, is seen in the quaint corners of her gym engrossed in a workout routine.

Shweta rarely shares snippets of her workout routine on her Instagram profile. The actor's social media profile is replete with glimpses of her fashion photoshoots, snippets of her projects and sneak peeks into her personal life. However, we often stumble on her fitness routine with the help of the updates shared by her fitness trainer on his Instagram stories.

A day back, Tridev Pandey - Shweta's fitness trainer – shared a short video of Shweta's fitness routine and we are already smitten at the kind of hard work and dedication that the actor has for her workout routine. Shweta is starting the week right and on a high – through intense workouts.

In the video, Shweta can be seen engrossed on doing lunges repeatedly in the gym. Dressed in a black tank top and a black pair of gym trousers, Shweta can be seen standing then bending her knees in the front and the back in the lunges position and then getting up and bringing one knee close to her chest. In the video she can be seen repeating the process all over again. Shweta kickstarted the week in the most explosive way possible – we are not saying, her fitness trainer is saying. Tridev wrote these words on his Instagram stories and shared his admiration for Shweta's workout routine - "Explosive start of the week." Take a look at the snippets here:

Lunges come with several health benefits. They help in toning the body, especially the core, buttock, and leg muscles. They also help in improving the posture and the range of motion of the body.