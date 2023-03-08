Skincare tips for Women's Day: Here's how to unlock the secrets to healthy skin

Skincare might be the most searched topic by women after weight loss however, the information on the Internet is only skin-deep as the ever-changing weather conditions in India, along with hectic schedules, poor air quality and skewed lifestyles all play pivotal roles in determining skin health. This year, as Women’s Day and Holi, the festival of colours fall on the same day, women should make healthy skin the Holy Grail rather than just ‘fair’ and ‘glass-skin’.

To have healthy skin could also mean letting go of many age-old myths, deeper understanding of skin issues, and the importance of dermatologists. Traditionally, we have been obsessed with fair skin, especially for women but it is important to understand that colour doesn’t signify health of skin and this mindset has also propelled a plethora of over-the-counter products for skin however, it's time we change this understanding.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations at MediBuddy, shared, “Age-old home remedies passed through generations are another myth that needs to be addressed. While they are cost-effective and easy to implement, they cannot cure severe issues like adult acne or trace the origin of the issue, such as hormonal imbalance. There are various skin challenges that women face, such as acne, temporary rashes due to change of products or weather conditions, auto-immune disorders like vitiligo or psoriasis, and even skin cancer. Women's bodies undergo hormonal changes from puberty to pregnancies to menopause, which can cause acne and skin changes. The severity of acne can lead to discoloration or discomfort. Skin cancer usually begins with milder symptoms and rashes and requires expert monitoring and consultation.”

She suggested some preventive measures to ensure your skin’s health -

1. Lead a healthy lifestyle: While this is oft repeated but not implemented enough, a healthy lifestyle of nutritious and optimum food and water intake, regular exercise, along with top hygiene levels can reduce the skin concerns by large margin.

2. Consult a dermatologist: There is ample information available on the internet. However, the source is not always verified. Many of the articles have half-baked information or impractical suggestions. Therefore, an expert opinion of a dermatologist is of utmost importance. A regular visit to a dermatologist will not only help you solve an immediate concern but also identify an underlying issue which could prove to be dangerous. Finding the right dermatologist in your neighbourhood or even beyond is no longer a barrier considering the arrival of digital health consultation mode.

3. Quick Guide for Holi:

Use 30 SPF Sunscreen before Holi celebrations

Use organic colors and avoid any harsh or heavy on chemical products

Avoid facials or bleach before and after Holi celebrations

Moisturizer is a must

Don’t ignore lips and moisturise as post the celebrations one could have chapped lips

She concluded, “Maintaining healthy skin is vital, and women need to focus on it more, especially during the festival of colors and Women's Day. Debunking myths about skin care, leading a healthy lifestyle, consulting dermatologists, and taking care of the skin during Holi can go a long way in achieving healthy skin. While the long-standing legacy of household remedies and grandma’s tales have been the source of curing skin disorders, advancements in science and medicine are positive shifts that help treat, alleviate, and in some cases prevent irreversible issues.”

