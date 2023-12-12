Have you ever heard that two people with different fitness goals—one focusing on weight loss and the other on muscle gain—follow the same diet plan? No, right. Similarly, your skin demand varies with each factor and it is a reminder that skincare should be as unique as you are, leaving no room for a "one-size-fits-all" approach.

Skincare tips: From skin tone to ingredients, here's what you need to know (Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash)

Our skin types vary significantly, influenced by tone, ethnicity, culture and personal preferences but when companies offer the same product for every skin tone, it is like trying to fit a universal glove on hands of all sizes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Seeza Bhardwaj, Founder of The Green Loom, revealed, “Even if a company modifies the active components while keeping the base ingredients unchanged, it may have some results on your skin, but the outcome will not align with your expectations. Before selecting any product, we must consider relevant factors and try to understand our skin behaviour.” She suggested -

Every skin behaves differently and skin tones are the primary factor to consider while selecting any product. Skin tones are determined by melanin, with its two forms - eumelanin and pheomelanin - creating diverse skin colors. Melanin also influences how our skin reacts to UV rays, making SPF essential for all skin types, irrespective of tone, to prevent sun damage and ageing. Decoding Your Skin Type: Understanding your skin type, whether dry, oily, or sensitive, is essential for selecting the most suitable products. Those with sensitive or acne-prone skin should exercise extra care when scrutinizing skincare ingredients. In contrast, individuals with oily skin can often tolerate a broader spectrum of components, some of which can cause breakouts or irritation in other skin types.

Influencers have been praising specific products, but only some agree with what they say. Even with brands claiming that this or that product can brighten or repair your skin, people are being misled and duped into purchasing the products. If you plan to purchase a product based on an influencer's advice, consider their prior and current skin conditions. From there, you'll get an accurate indication of how effectively the product will work for you. Popularity doesn't always mean authenticity. Negative reviews of prominent brands are a reminder that what's in vogue isn't always the best fit for your unique skin needs. Choose wisely, guided by your own skin's story. Mastering Your Ingredients IQ:

Glycerin: Glycerin, the cornerstone of moisturizing products, is a prime ingredient to seek in products tailored for oily skin. Its remarkable feature lies in its ability to draw in moisture from the atmosphere, ensuring skin remains hydrated without any unwanted greasiness. Hyaluronic Acid: The value of moisturizing is an open secret, a universal need for all skin types. Hyaluronic acid stands as the ultimate ally in this quest. Poor hydration compromises the skin's guardian mantle, making it more susceptible to environmental adversaries. When our skin transforms over time, it can cause a psychological impact. Think of the aging process as a story where an older study revealed that hyaluronic acid could be the plot twist that smooths the skin's texture and enhances its flexibility. Ceramides: Ceramides aid in moisturizing and bolstering the moisture barrier that protects the skin. This aids in stopping metabolic processes that cause age spots and hyperpigmentation. On the top layer of skin, ceramides tightly hold skin cells together. Additionally, keeping the fluid in the skin shields it from allergies and other outside aggressors. L-Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C): Vitamin C, particularly in the L-ascorbic acid form, operates as a potent antioxidant, counteracting the effects of UV radiation damage and kickstarting collagen synthesis. Ascorbic acid is a water-soluble compound that is very unstable and prone to oxidation. It requires advanced skills to formulate with this active ingredient in its pure form. Unfortunately a lot of vitamin C serums sold in the market tend of oxidize as soon as the bottle is opened. Retinol: Look for retinol as a crucial ingredient in your night skincare routine. Retinol is vital in skincare products since it can boost collagen production. It is essential in accelerating skin cell turnover, leading to a brighter, smoother complexion. Incorporating retinol into your skincare routine around 30 is beneficial due to the age-defying support it offers.

Attention - The utilization of retinol elevates the presence of Vitamin A in the body, and during pregnancy, this can pose severe risks to the developing fetus. Hence, it is advised to avoid using retinol during pregnancy and to consult a healthcare professional for guidance.

Tip: Avoid sitting in direct sunlight when taking any retinol product.

Seeza Bhardwaj concluded, “In the grand tapestry of skin, we're all unique, each with a story. Knowing what truly suits you often requires trials and diligent research. If you're ever in doubt about your skin type, don't hesitate to contact a dermatologist for expert guidance. But remember, regardless of the journey, consistency is your faithful companion in the quest for radiant skin. Patiently observe the daily strides your skin makes and tailor your skincare accordingly. So, go forth and revel in the beauty of your skin, a testament to your dedication and care. Your food, diet and lifestyle plays a major role.”

