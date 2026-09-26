Skincare trends vs. needs: Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor explains how a skincare routine can actually damage your skin

Skincare is more accessible than ever. From product-centric solutions and complex, multi-step routines to viral tips and tricks on social media, there is no shortage of information on how to achieve glowing skin. However, while increased skincare awareness is good, it is also important to consider whether we're sometimes taking things too far. Skin doesn't always require a complex routine to stay healthy.

Trends vs skin needs

Skincare trends 2026: Essentials you need in the New Year for flawless, glowing skin (pexels)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

One of the biggest challenges we face today is equating skincare trends with what is actually right for our skin. Ingredients such as retinoids, acid exfoliators, vitamin C, and peptides can offer genuine dermatological benefits. “However, whether they suit you depends on several factors, including your skin type, existing skin conditions, age, sensitivity, and the other products you use,” Dr Rinky Kapoor, Co-Founder & Director of The Esthetic Clinics®, tells Health Shots. Social media can make skincare appear universal, but dermatology is highly personalized.

The skin barrier comes first

It is also important to consider the condition of the skin barrier before focusing on a particular aesthetic result. When the skin barrier is intact, the skin can better retain moisture and protect itself from external irritants. Over-exfoliation, frequent product changes, and multiple strong active ingredients can disrupt this balance. Dryness, tingling, redness, peeling, and increased sensitivity should not be considered signs that a product is “working” and should not be ignored. These may indicate that your skin needs a simpler skincare routine.

More products don’t always mean better skin

A basic skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturizing, and sunscreen can be sufficient for most people. You can then add products based on individual skin concerns and needs. Shift the focus from the number of products to whether each product has a clear purpose. If several products target the same skin concern, combining them may add unnecessary complexity to the routine.

Listen to your skin

Skincare should be responsive rather than reactive. Instead of following every new trend, consider what your skin needs at a given time. Factors such as weather, stress, sleep, hormonal changes, travel, and other aspects of daily life can all affect the skin. It is also advisable to introduce or change products gradually rather than changing the entire skincare routine at once.

What are the steps in a skincare regimen?

As skincare awareness grows, we need to shift the conversation towards more informed skincare practices. Good skin does not depend on following a 10-step skincare routine. It depends on understanding your skin, protecting the skin barrier, using science-backed ingredients, and knowing when to seek professional advice. Your skincare routine should not be about following every skincare trend. It should be about understanding what your skin actually needs.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)