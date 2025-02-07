‘Winter Arc’ is the ultimate cold-weather skincare trend. Here’s how to do it right

The 'Winter Arc' trend is based on a phased approach to skincare that aims to protect and nourish the skin during the colder months. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Trishna Gupte, Clinical Cosmetologist and Founder and Owner of the Cosmo-Square clinic, ISCA Institute, explained, “Starting off with pre-winter prep, the aims are to strengthen the skin barrier with ceramides, fatty acids and hydrating serums to create a resilient base prior to winter.” Say goodbye to dry, flaky skin! Here's why everyone is obsessed with winter arc.(Image by Shutterstock)

She elaborated, “With the mid-winter nourishment, focus here will shift to using richer creams, occlusives and face oils in the winter months so skin can maintain moisture levels and stay hydrated against harsh winds or indoor heating. Finally, late-winter Recovery focuses on rejuvenation and repair, including gentle exfoliation and lightweight hydration to balance and lead into spring.”

Morning routine:

Dr Trishna Gupte suggested, “Use a gentle cleanser that will not repeat the skin of its natural oils. Apply a hydrating toner for better absorption. Follow with a hyaluronic acid or vitamin C serum that hydrates and protects the skin. Then, ensure you lock in all this moisture with a thick moisturiser, finishing off with an SPF 30-plus sunscreen for sun protection.”

Wash and moisturise the skin: The pores in the skin get clogged throughout the day from dirt, dust and oil. Cleaning the face every morning and evening is always recommended to remove this dirt and oil. After washing, it is important to apply a moisturizer with 30 SPF or higher.(Unsplash)

Internal care:

Dr Trishna Gupte asserted, “Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin hydrated from deep inside while also promoting skin health.”

Night routine:

Gentle exfoliation every one to two weeks will strip away some of that dead skin. Dr Trishna Gupte recommended, “Apply a hydrating serum containing niacinamide or ceramides to repair the skin. Follow with a night cream or face oil for deep nourishment and finish by applying balm on the lips and hands to prevent them from chapping.”

Do not go overboard with your nighttime skincare routine. Nourish it with a serum and face oil or night cream and let your soak it all in throughout the night.(Pexels)

Protective measures:

According to Dr Trishna Gupte, “Avoiding hot showers prevents stripping the skin’s natural oils. Wearing protective clothing shields the skin from harsh winter winds.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.