Soft or hard belly? Gastroenterologist decodes what it means for your health

Belly fat is not only an indicator of weight gain or obesity, it signals your health status. However, it is one of the most overlooked indicators of major underlying conditions. Dr Shubham Vatsya, director and head, Institute of gastroenterology and hepatobiliary sciences, ISCI multispeciality hospital, New Delhi, in an Instagram post dated April 25, 2026, shared how belly fat can signal health issues. He decodes the difference between soft and hard belly and what it means for you. Your belly texture could reveal more than you think. (Unsplash)

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Dr Shubham said, “A belly isn’t just about looks, it’s a health signal. Soft usually means surface fat. Hard often means deeper, riskier visceral fat affecting hormones, sugar control, and the heart.”