Sore throat? Follow these Ayurvedic tips for quick relief

Sore throat is one of the common symptoms of Omicron and can be really uncomfortable. Whether or not you have tested positive for Covid-19, Ayurveda can come to your rescue in soothing a dry, scratchy and sore throat.

While viral infection is one of the causes of a sore throat, there can be a number of reasons behind the discomfort. In winters, the cold air can play a havoc with your health, and leave your throat dry and scratchy.

Adequate hydration and salt water gargles is an age old remedy that is known to provide relief from throat pain and discomfort.

Here are other Ayurvedic remedies you can try:

1. Take steam

Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once in a day in case of throat troubles as per AYUSH guidelines.

2. Clove powder and honey

Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar or honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation, as per the government guidelines.

Lavang (Clove) powder is an effective remedy for sore throat (Pixabay)

3. Salt water gargles

Add 1 tbsp of turmeric and half tbsp salt in a glass of water and boil it for 5 minutes. When the temperature is right, use it for gargle. It is advisable to gargle 3-4 times a day for relief in case of sore throat, as per Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar

4. Yastimadhu (licorice)

Yashtimandu is very effecting in soothing throat infections. You can take 1 tsp licorice powder and suck it with honey twice a day or add it in warm water and gargle with it twice a day, as per Dr Bhavsar.

5. Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a traditional medicine for sore throats and has natural compounds that help cleanse throat. Boil 1 tsp fenugreek in 250 ml of water for 5 minutes; strain and drink it.

Fenugreek (Pixabay)

6. Tulsi leaves

Tulsi is one of the best antiviral herb and is very effective in cough, cold and sore throat. Boil 4-5 tulsi leaves in some water, strain and drink it. You sure can add honey, ginger if you like, advises Dr Bhavsar.