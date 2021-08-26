Spinach to Coconut: Eat these 5 foods raw for maximum health benefits

Fruits and vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients and some of their benefits are best reaped unprocessed or uncooked. Besides being low on calorie count and sodium, they are high on fibre and have natural enzymes that could work wonderfully for your digestion. While cooking food can destroy these natural enzymes and nutrients.

Raw diet, however, has its own challenges as it may lead to food poisoning in certain cases. Those who have a weak immune system, pregnant women, elderly or those suffering from kidney diseases should steer clear of it.

There are more than 40,000 phytochemicals present in these fruits and vegetables that play an important role in our growth and development, according to Dietician Mac Singh, Co-founder Fitelo.

"A fruit or a vegetable loses some of the phytochemicals if it's not consumed instantly. Similarly, as soon as some foods are cooked, all its Vitamin C nutrition is destroyed when subjected to heat. So, the boiled or steamed vegetables you think are full of goodness might not be true. There are better ways to consume these fruits and vegetables," he suggests.

Here are our five foods that should be eaten raw along for maximum health benefits.

1. Spinach﻿

Spinach (Pixabay)

Spinach boosts your mind and can be your weight loss buddy. Spinach is low in calories and high in minerals, vitamins and fiber. This helps provide bulk to your diet and also cleanses your colon. As a result of this, your digestion improves and you are able to shed weight.

2. Garlic﻿

Garlic (Pixabay)

We use Garlic for flavouring our food but who knew they could be so amazing for weight loss? Eating raw garlic helps boost energy levels and burn calories, making you fitter. Another weight loss advantage delivered by garlic is its appetite suppressing ability. Hence, it keeps you full for longer period of time.

3. Bell Pepper﻿

Bell Pepper (Pixabay)

Bell peppers could be added to your salads. They are loaded with vitamins and minerals which help fight free radicals and enhance your immunity while helping you lose weight.

4. Tomato﻿

Tomato (Pixabay)

Tomatoes are low in carbs which make them a great way to watch your weight and stay healthy. The rich antioxidant profile also makes them suitable for detoxification of the body and weight loss too.

5. Coconut﻿

Coconut (Pixabay)

Coconut is the most refreshing way to stay healthy. Packed with the goodness of MCTs or Medium Chain Triglycerides, this gift of nature can help you to burn fat and also protects your heart. This refreshing drink comprises bioactive enzymes that enhance fat metabolism and aids digestion. With organic electrolytes and potassium this drink gives you an instant energy boost. Coconut also helps to lowers blood pressure, controls cholesterol, encourages cell regulation and growth and helps cure migraines and is a perfect remedy for hangovers.

"Eating the right food will only help you shed weight but also improve your overall health. The key to sustainable health lies in the heart of your kitchen and not in tiny pills found in the pharmacy or the fancy foods found on shelves in malls," concludes Singh.

