Spring mattresses, memory foam or orthopaedic? Here's how to buy right mattress to reap maximum health, sleep benefits

On average, we spend approximately a third of our life asleep and along with exercising and paying attention to mental health, proper sleep also contributes to the overall well-being of the human body. Therefore, buying the right kind of mattress to ensure proper sleep is very important but the right choice of mattress constitutes of various factors including the body structure, health, sleeping style and budget and these days we have options choosing from numerous mattress options available in the market including spring mattresses, gel memory foam mattresses, latex mattresses, orthopaedic mattresses and hybrid mattresses, which definitely makes it a difficult choice.

Mattress plays such a significant part in your sleep and choosing the appropriate one is crucial as sleep is an important aspect of the regeneration and re-energising process of our minds and bodies but we may not be able to do this owing to some internal and external reasons like back and muscle ache, disturbed sleep cycle, an uncomfortable mattress or any sleep-related illness. Since your mattress plays such a significant part in your sleep, choosing the appropriate one is crucial.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nitin Gupta, Founder of Durfi Retail Pvt Ltd, shared, “Factors like firmness, temperature regulation, raw material composition, etc. significantly impact the customers' buying behaviour. While certain mattresses like Hybrid Mattress offers a good amount of support and comfort to their user's body, Memory Foam Mattress helps in relieving pressure by evenly distributing the body weight of the user. So it's important to have a general knowledge of the size, texture, composition and other necessary specifications of mattresses before making a buying decision.”

He added, “Aside from all these, the most influential factor in mattress buying is the budget. How much is the customer willing to spend on a mattress affects his or her buying decision. You must make sure to start by setting a low-end budget - something you'd be more than willing to pay and then move towards a high-end budget - something that seems a little uncomfortable but doable for the right mattress. While this is all that a customer should keep in mind when shopping for a mattress, investing in a mattress cover or mattress pad is also a good expenditure as it protects the mattress from stains and moisture and makes the bed a bit more hygienic since the cover is easy to remove and clean at any time.”

Satish Kumar Malhotra, Director- Sales and Marketing at Springfit, suggested, “To choose the right mattress you need to take into consideration various aspects of the mattress including components like thickness and size. Different mattress components provide different benefits, which might range from firmness, less sweating and hypoallergenic etc. but each mattress component and mattress may affect every individual differently. For example, memory foam conforms to the contour of the body, providing personalised support and unsurpassed comfort while minimising motion transmission and assisting with pressure spot relief. An orthopaedic mattress can help with back pain relief, spine alignment, and muscle and joint pain relief. If you want greater firmness, support and breathability, an innerspring mattress is a fantastic choice.”

He revealed, “For people who prefer natural foam over synthetic foam for personalised comfort and support, natural latex mattresses are available. It's also important to think about mattress size and thickness in terms of your body weight, shape and age because a mattress that works for one individual of a given age or weight may not work for another. Aside from these, the budget is a significant factor to choose a mattress. A pre-determined budget lets you limit down your selections and select a mattress without going overboard. However, if your budget allows, you may splurge a bit more. After all, a mattress is a long-term investment that should be made carefully.”

