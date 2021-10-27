Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Spruce up for the festive season with this rice flour-based DIY body scrub
health

Spruce up for the festive season with this rice flour-based DIY body scrub

Getting ready for Diwali? Ahead of the festival of lights, give your skin a good exfoliation session with this homemade body scrub.
Exfoliating with this body scrub will give you glowing and healthy skin.(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 04:01 PM IST
HealthShots | By Team HealthShots

Diwali, the festival of lights, is on the anvil. And who doesn’t like to add a little more glow to the festivities with healthy skin? But before you plan your skincare routine for the days that lie ahead, let us introduce you to this homemade body scrub that will help you remove dead skin cells and dirt, hydrate the skin, and leave you looking brighter!

The market is flooded with body scrubs, but there’s nothing quite like using natural ingredients. If you want a body scrub that will not only exfoliate but also moisturise your skin, we seriously recommend the rice flour and masoor dal body scrub.

HERE'S WHAT YOU WILL NEED FOR THE HOMEMADE SCRUB

50g rice flour

30g powdered masoor dal

20g oats

20g multani mitti

2g haldi

2g neem powder

Few drops of lavender essential oil

Curd

WHY IS THIS BODY SCRUB EFFECTIVE?

Rice is rich in antioxidants and minerals which may reduce or slow down the skin ageing process. Besides rice, masoor dal can work magic on your skin. You see, it is extremely rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals that work to keep your skin healthy. Moreover, this scrub has multani mitti, which has been used since time immemorial for skin care. That’s because it can remove excess sebum, reduce the risk of breakouts, cleanse the skin of dirt and soothe irritated skin. When combined, all these ingredients can exfoliate your skin gently without causing any harm. In fact, this scrub can provide your skin with additional benefits.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN PREPARE THIS BODY SCRUB:

Step 1: Take a bowl and add rice flour and masoor dal in it and stir. 

Step 2: Add oats, multani mitti, haldi, and neem powder to the mixture. Mix the ingredients well. 

Step 3: Now, add a few drops of lavender essential oil to the mixture and mix, mix, mix!. 

Step 4: To use now, take 2 tbsp mixture in another bowl and add 2 tbsp curd to make a paste-like texture. Your body scrub is ready!

Transfer the rest in an airtight jar. 

HERE'S HOW TO USE THIS BODY SCRUB TO GET SMOOTH SKIN:

Step 1: Gently massage the body scrub all over your face, neck, arms, and legs. Massage it lightly, using recurring tapping motions with your fingertips or palms.  

Step 2: Let it sit for five to ten minutes. Do not rub it excessively on your skin. 

Step 3: Rinse it off with water. 

Using this at least twice a week will help provide you with optimal benefits. In addition, make sure you use it on dry skin, and remember that you’ll see the results only after regular use. This body scrub will moisturise your skin, ward off infections, and give it a natural glow.

(This story is written by Aayushi Gupta. For more beauty-related stories visit, HealthShots.com) 

