Still working from home? Try 5 exercises by Yasmi Karachiwala to enhance flexibility, move muscles

It is just the beginning of the week, and if you are already waiting for the weekend, you are not alone. Amid this, finding the motivation to work out can be difficult. However, it is always necessary to pack in a few minutes of exercise into your schedule. As most of us are still working from home, it is vital to find routines that enhance flexibility and move the muscles. Well, if you are also looking for something similar, worry not because celebrity fitness and Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has found the perfect workout for you.

Yasmin, who trains stars like Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor and Sophie Choudry, took to Instagram on Monday to share a detailed workout video of herself. The routine, called Functional and Plyometrics Workout, includes five exercises. They provide "greater flexibility and move the muscles more rapidly".

The exercises are Dumbbell Swing + Sidestep, Mountain Climber, Dumbbell Hammer Press + Skullcrusher in Bridge, Dumbbell Upper Cut x 4, Punch x 4 with Squat, and Dumbbell Windmill.

Elaborating on the number of repetitions for each exercise, the trainer wrote, "Dumbbell Swing + Sidestep (15 Reps), Mountain Climber (20 Reps), Dumbbell Hammer Press + Skullcrusher in Bridge (20 Reps), Mountain Climber (20 Reps), Dumbbell Upper Cut x 4, Punch x 4 with Squat (10 Reps), Mountain Climber (20 Reps), Dumbbell Windmill (15 Reps), and Mountain Climber (20 Reps)."

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Yasmin also explained Plyometrics and how they help the body. She wrote, "Plyometrics, also known as jump training or plyos, are exercises in which muscles exert maximum force in short intervals of time, intending to increase power."

Yasmin added, "The primary focus of plyometric training, however, is to expand and contract muscles as quickly as possible, with the main benefits of doing this being greater flexibility and the ability to move the muscles more rapidly. Plyometrics exercise for today is Mountain Climber. Repeat it after every Strength exercise, follow the format below and repeat all the Exercises for 3 Rounds."

