5 quick and challenging Fit ball exercises by Yasmin Karachiwala to build spine health, muscles

The weekend is here, which means it is time for you to relax your mind and body. After a week of dealing with hectic schedules, we all deserve some rest. However, this does not mean giving up on working out and the much-needed dose of endorphins. Remember, even moving at least 5 minutes a day is still better than not moving at all. So, keeping this mantra in mind, celebrity fitness and Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to share five quick and challenging Fit ball exercises that you can easily do in the comfort of your home.

Yasmin took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself doing five exercises with a Fit ball in her backyard. She captioned her video, "Be LIT with the FIT Ball." The exercises may look quite simple, but Yamin promised it challenges the core, body strength, and stability.

Yasmin added that an accurately performed Fit ball routine strengthens the core. This results in improved back and spine health, core stability, posture, and muscle balance. She also shared the names of all the exercises and the repetitions involved - Wall Ball Squats (20 reps), Wall Ball Bridge (20 reps), Wall Ball Push-Up (20 Reps), Wall Ball Scissors (20 Reps), and Wall Ball Throw and Roll (20 Reps).

Watch the video here:

Benefits:

To perform the first exercise, Yasmin balanced the ball against the wall with her back. Then, she started moving up and down to come into a squat position. This exercise helps burn calories and increase the heart rate, thus improving your cardiorespiratory fitness.

To do the Wall Ball Bridge, she rested her body on the floor with bent knees and raised legs to balance the ball against the wall and raise her torso in the air. This exercise will help strengthen your core, stability, and glutes.

Yasmin also did Wall Ball Push-Ups that force our shoulders, chest, and core to stabilise the body. As for the Wall Ball Scissors routine, it strengthens the core muscles and hamstrings. Lastly, the Wall Ball Throw and Roll is a balance improvement and core-stability exercise.

