Need weekend motivation? Watch Sophie Choudry's high-intensity interval training at gym

Weekends may be all about taking a break from work and earning that well-deserved rest, but that doesn't mean that you should skip out on your fitness routine. Singer and actress Sophie Choudry is championing this idea with her latest high-intensity interval training video, and it will give you the perfect motivation to hit the grind and rejuvenate yourself.

Bollywood's favourite fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out with Sophie recently.

Sophie and Yasmin did high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in the short reel, and it will be enough to pump you up for the weekend and hit the gym.

ALSO READ: Sophie Choudry on keeping mental health in check: I don’t want a negative moment turn into a negative day for me

Yasmin posted the clip with the caption, "Are you ready for the weekend! Here's a quick Pilates HiiT workout with @sophiechoudry to quickstart your weekend." They did Ball Squat and Overhead Press, Ball Mountain Climber, and Knee Drive to Cross Sit in the clip.

The video begins with Sophie doing Ball Squats and Overhead Press at the gym, followed by Yasmin doing Ball Mountain Climber. The reel ended with the duo practising Knee Drive to Cross Sit.

The fitness trainer, who has worked with celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, also shared the number of repetitions and sets for beginner, intermediate and advanced practitioners to follow. According to her caption, she suggested 3 sets x 10 reps for beginners, 3 sets x 15 reps for intermediate, and advanced practitioners shoulder follow 5 sets x 15 reps.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) includes workouts that alternate between short but intense bursts of exercise. In these workouts, you go all out for some time and have less intense active recovery. These exercises are more effective for heart health, fat loss, toning muscles, and strength gain than traditional cardio and strength training.

Are you ready to workout this weekend?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter